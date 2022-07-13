ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary keyboardist, "Serpentine Fire" writer Reginald "Sonny" Burke dies at 76

Cover picture for the article(July 13, 2022) It has been a rough year for fans of R&B legends, and the hits seem to keep coming. Today we are sad to report the passing of Reginald “Sonny” Burke, talented keyboardist, arranger and producer, and three decade music director for the great Smokey Robinson. He was...

