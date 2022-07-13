Motherland: Fort Salem - Episode 3.09 - But I Don't Even Have a Dress... - Press Release

I love this show. Definitely one of my all-time favorites and this might just be its best season for me. Nothing is perfect. I've never seen a TV show or a movie, or read a book that didn't have any flaws. The entertainment is always subjective. Something can be loved or hated by a majority or minority, but never everyone. For Stranger Things and this season in particular I happen to be in the group that enjoyed it immensely. Whether that's the case for you or not, that's perfectly fine as well. Here's my thoughts on the season four journey.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO