(Alexandria, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a man who tried to get away from a state trooper near Alexandria is in the hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was reported as a driving complaint on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria in Evansville Township yesterday evening. The driver reportedly did not stop and a chase began. The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and made contact with a vehicle traveling east on the interstate. The fleeing vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO