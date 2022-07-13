Man seeks to inspire others with ‘feeders’

All over America there are thousands of senior citizens who reside in nursing homes.

“These residents largely are alone in the world, with few relatives showing any interest in their lives,” explained Roger Armentrout, a Beckley resident and woodworker.

“Many of these residents while away their days, sitting around in their rooms, looking out the window, waiting for something to happen.”

This is not a very hopeful scenario for many local oldsters, and this bothers Armentrout, who would do something about it. He has designed three different kinds of squirrel feeders that he believes could be used to brighten the spirits of elderly folks in nursing homes, those who would like to watch wildlife behavior outside their windows.

“I wanted to build something to inspire the nursing home residents who live in my community,” the kind-hearted, river-runner and float-fisherman explained of his project.

Armentrout built the squirrel feeders to be hung on trees along the woodland perimeter not only to contribute to the habitat around the facilities but to give residents a chance to see some of the furry creatures in action.

Squirrel feeders—in other words—would attract wildlife to the borders of the nursing homes so that the residents could observe them and derive therapeutic benefits from the experience.

“Squirrels are viewed as a nuisance by some people,” observed the soft-spoken Armentrout. “Homeowners often screen their feeders to keep the squirrels from getting into the food that is meant for birds.”

He continued, “The problem with that attitude is that it shuts out one of nature’s most graceful and industrious creatures—the gray squirrel.”

Armentrout’s feeders would provide sustenance to the bushy-tailed mammals during the harshness of winter, a time when food is scarce for all wildlife.

“Squirrels gather nuts during the fall and hide them around their den trees and nests,” he explained. “Hard times in snow and cold weather can limit the nutrition required to keep squirrels going all winter. A little bit of dried corn and nuts could help build up body fat, so the animals can keep warm during the cold months, a time when squirrels often must search for what they have hidden in the fall.”

Armentrout sees a further advantage in his project for senior citizens who might be interested in squirrel activities during the spring and summer, too. “Squirrels bring their young around when they are born, after they can walk and learn how to fend for themselves. They are amazing creatures, and they are fun to watch jumping from one limb to another, chasing through the trees. They don’t have much to worry about, other than supplying their needs from day to day.”

And in some ways, it’s the same with people, especially the elderly, according to Armentrout. “Life can become boring when there isn’t much to do, except maybe look out the window and wait for someone to come by to visit, or maybe just wait for the mail to run,” he said.

The New River float-fishing guide charged that much of the natural habitat for wildlife is being eroded by housing developments and shopping malls.

“One of these days, there might not be any squirrels around, because people are taking over their environment, building, tearing down and remodeling,” he said. “So, in return, I’d like to offer something for the animals to come back to.”

But the biggest gain is for the elderly citizens who don’t have much to do on fall and winter afternoons.

“People enjoy watching wildlife,” Armentrout said. “Bringing small game animals right into the citizens’ backyard might help build up people’s spirits at a time when they need to be lifted. Once the squirrels begin to realize there is food out for them, they might come around so that people can watch them.”

He continued, “Loneliness can be a rough time for everyone, especially the elderly. I can see why some folks might feel there isn’t much to live for.

“But there’s always going to be another sunrise, and it’s worth looking forward to.”

