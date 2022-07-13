What's Next for Penguins After Malkin Signing?

Where do the deals of the last 48 hours leave the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into the first day of free agency?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a busy 48 hours leading up to the opening of the free agency market. At one point on Monday, they had over $15 million in space and deadlocked in negotiations with franchise superstar Evgeni Malkin.

Then, news emerged that negotiations between Malkin and the Penguins broke down, sending the 35-year-old Russian center to the open market for the first time in his career. The Penguins wasted no time after that.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall re-signed his trade deadline acquisition Rickard Rakell to a new six-year deal. Rakell meshed well with Sidney Crosby in a limited sample size late last season but was unable to provide much help in the postseason after being injured in Game One of the Penguins series against the New York Rangers.

Yesterday provided more of the same as the Penguins locked up top defensive prospect P.O. Joseph to a two-year deal. Joseph's new contract is a one-way deal, which ensures that he will earn his $825k regardless of whether or not he is in the NHL or with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

It seemed like the Penguins were heading to free agency with just over $10 million and a need at second-line center. Then news broke of the Malkin deal. With the core locked up for at least the next four seasons, the Penguins shift their focus on the opening day of free agency.

After the deals of the past two days, the Penguins have $4.2 million remaining in salary cap space heading into the opening of the free agent market. Looking at their roster, the Penguins are set to run it back with their entire top six from last season but need another player (or two) on the bottom six.

When speaking with media at the NHL Draft in Montreal, Hextall stated that it was "fair to say" the Penguins were looking to make a trade to shed salary before free agency. With over half of the league having less than $10 million in cap space remaining, a cap dumping trade will not be easy to find.

If a trade is completed by the Penguins, it will likely involve a defenseman. The Penguins defense has five players that make over $4 million, and with PO Joseph signing a one-way contract, the Penguins will most likely be looking to open up a spot for him on the left side.

According to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the Penguins would prefer to trade Marcus Pettersson , which would clear up just over $4 million in cap space. However, the market for Pettersson isn't very active. Teams are interested in John Marino, a 25-year-old right-shot defenseman with five years remaining on his current deal at $4.4 million.

With the opening of free agency just hours away, the Penguins are anything but finished after a busy 48 hours.

