GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids, according to Michigan State Police. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. A woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and ran into a wall on the side of the highway near the Wealthy Street exit, MSP said in a tweet.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO