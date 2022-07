As the launch of a next gen platform draws near, it's inevitable that more CPUs find their way into the wild. An early performance analysis of a Core i9 13900K has surfaced from Chinese user Extreme Player on bilibili (opens in new tab). This isn’t some cryptic tweet, but a full benchmark analysis across a range of gaming titles. The video compares Intel’s Core i9 12900KF with a qualification sample Core i9 13900K. It’s important to bear in mind that we’re still many weeks out from the launch, and performance is subject to change.

COMPUTERS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO