Flyboys Fall To Riders, Drop In Standings

Behind five solid innings from starting pitcher Sean Hollister, the Elizabethton River Riders defeated the Greeneville Flyboys 6-3 in an Appalachian League game on Tuesday night at Pioneer Park.

The 6-foot-5 right-handed Hollister (1-0) gave up seven hits, two runs, walked one and struck out three.

Greeneville falls to 16-19 and into fourth place in the Appy League’s West Division standings, nine games back of front-running Kingsport (24-9).

Elizabethton leaps into second place in the West at 16-17, eight games back of Kingsport.

The Flyboys will play at Johnson City (16-18, third place in West) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cody Bowker relieved Hollister and pitched the six and seventh innings. The righty gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.

Zach Thornton, a lefty, held Greeneville scoreless in the eighth and ninth for his first save of the summer. he gave up a hit, walked none and struck out two.

Greeneville starter Finnegan Wall (0-2) took the loss. In four innings, the righty gave up six hits, three runs, walked four and struck out two.

Elizabethton scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead and never trailed again. Reagan Guthrie, Peyton Basler and Brendan Jones each had RBI singles in the frame.

Greeneville’s Jack O’Reilly went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer of the summer. Will Brown and Dub Gleed each went 2-for-3 with a double, while Aidan Cannaday and Cameron LaLiberte each had a double.