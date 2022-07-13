ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Honesty and transparency are goals for new Batavia school board president

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

John Marucci has a message for his district citizens.

He is an open book, he says. And the newly elected Batavia City Schools board president intends to lead the board with a commitment to “honesty and transparency.” That means don’t be afraid to contact him when necessary.

“Please reach out to me should you have any questions or concerns. I’m here to assist the members of the district in any way I can,” he said to The Batavian. “I’ve lived in Batavia for eight years and absolutely love this community. I look forward to serving you in this new capacity.”

What do you see as priorities for the board president?
My priorities as BCSD Board of Education president include ensuring that Superintendent (Jason) Smith and our school administration have everything they need to successfully execute the programs and initiatives outlined in our recently passed budget,” Marucci said. “I’m proud to work alongside my fellow BOE members, who are very committed to supporting the BCSD and doing what's best for our students, staff and community.”

Marucci was recently sworn into his new role, which officially began July 1. Each board term runs through June 30 of the following year. This is Marucci’s second three-year term, and it expires in 2025. He will be coming in as the board leader with prior experience as the vice president for a year. As 2022 progresses onward toward 2023, he looks forward to working through the budget process and planning for the future, he said.

He’s also excited to be able “to work in a closer capacity with Superintendent Smith,” he said, adding that he thinks Smith was a “fantastic hire” who is going to do great things for the city school district.

“I think he's done a phenomenal job during his first few months with us and I can't wait to see what he does in the future,” Marucci said.

What goals would you like to set for the board and its role with the district for this next year?
“The BCSD BOE actually sets our goals collectively each fall,” he said. “We have an upcoming retreat planned where we'll all come together a

nd collaborate on what we hope to prioritize for the upcoming school year.”

Marucci has been a resident of Batavia since July of 2014. Three of his children are Batavia High School graduates and a son is in the Class of 2025 at the school. Marucci has served on the Batavia Bulldawgs Board and as a coach for seven years. He is a recipient of the Jim Ellegate Memorial Award by The Niagara / Orleans Football Association for “The Love  of the Game and More Importantly The Love of Children." He previously served as the head coach for the BCSD Modified Wrestling Team and also assisted in coaching Batavia Little Devils Youth Wrestling Club.

Giving credit where it's due
Aside from his own personal and professional goals, Marucci wants to thank former board President Alice Ann Benedict for her leadership during the last two years. Being a veteran board member who also served on the board for several years before this stint, Benedict provided an education for other members, he said.

“She is a seasoned member of the Board of Education, and I certainly learned a lot about being president by sitting beside her. I was always impressed with how she ran meetings, how professional she was, and (how) she presented herself and the district,” he said. “I’m extremely happy that she has another year with us on her current term, where she'll continue to be able to contribute her knowledge and passion for education and the district.”

Benedict’s term is up on June 30, 2023. Member John Reigle, whose term is up in 2024, was voted in as vice president during the group’s recent reorganizational meeting.

Reigle was appointed to the board in August 2020 to fill a vacancy.  He and his wife, Ashlee, have three children – one who graduated in 2020, another who attends BHS, and one who attends John Kennedy Intermediate.

A lifelong Batavia resident, he earned a football scholarship to South Dakota Tech upon his graduation from BHS, and he played there for three years, studying business before returning home. He is currently the manager of Timebuyer Auto Sales and has remained active in youth sports as a founding member and commissioner of the Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football and Cheer program.

Reigle believes that, with his relationships with the district families, teachers, and faculty members, that "I will contribute towards the continued success of our district both academically as well as with our extracurricular activities such as athletics, arts, and music," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Some new titles, faces and a position for Genesee County school districts

July is the time for reorganization, and that means newly elected board leaders — and one new position — for some of the eight public school districts in Genesee County. These changes are in effect from July 1 to June 30, 2023. Alexander Central School: Brian Paris will continue as president, and Molly Grimes, sworn in for her second five-year term, was elected vice president, Superintendent Jared Taft said.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY county clerks seek funding to meet concealed carry mandates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest restrictions on those who have concealed carry weapon permits take effect on Sept. 1 — but there are many questions from people applying for a permit, current permit holders and those tasked with processing the applications. County clerks across the state are talking...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Mayor of Redfield made official during city meeting Monday

Following years of jokingly being addressed as a key dignitary for the Redfield Parkway neighborhood, Jim Owen finally got his wish. The native Batavian, former teacher, coach, active citizen and well-known figure around town was dubbed the title Mayor of Redfield during City Council’s meeting Monday. After reading some...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Home sweet home not always a perfect fit for residency requirements

It’s a topic that has come up before: maintain a residency requirement or not for a new hire? City Council has discussed the topic over the years — usually when a qualified candidate has everything city officials are looking for, except for living in Batavia. The City Code has required that the city manager and assistant manager, plus other department head positions, maintain their residence in the city.
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#School Board#Youth Sports#Batavia City Schools#Bcsd Board Of Education#Boe
localsyr.com

Hochul announces funding to address gun violence

(WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state is focused on gun violence. “As Governor, my number one job – keep people safe,” said Governor Hochul. Hochul said gun violence is not only an epidemic in New York State but a public health crisis. It’s been two months since the deadly shooting at the Tops in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Batavian

Ministry in Darien offers a 'one-step program' to break the cycle of destructive behavior

On 55 acres of land in the far southwest corner of Genesee County is -- at least for some people who are at their wit's end -- a little slice of heaven. The land is scenic, of course, but more importantly, for people who think they've exhausted their opportunities for escaping addiction or other behaviors that have seriously messed up their lives, there is an open door and yet one more chance for them to get things straight and find some peace.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell looking for contractors to renovate local homes

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell is looking for contractors to renovate local homes as part of a city-wide rehabilitation initiative. The City announced on July 13 that it is looking for licensed contractors to work as part of the Residential Rehabilitation Program. In order to be part of the rehabilitation program, contractors […]
HORNELL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
WNBF News Radio 1290

Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
The Batavian

Donald N. VanBuren

Batavia - Donald N. VanBuren, 90 of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday (July 12, 2022) at home. Mr. VanBuren was born March 15, 1932 in Batavia, a son of the late Nelson and Mildred (Townsend) VanBuren. He would go on to serve his country in the Army during the Korean War.
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas Makes Unexpected Change

One of the biggest trademarks to an annual event in Western New York has been canceled this year. Canal Fest is held in North Tonawanda, typically every year, though the pandemic gave the festival some challenges. This year, many Western New Yorkers were excited to hear that the week-long event would return this July.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
The Batavian

Long-awaited arrival to groundbreaking ceremony for Healthy Living project

Over the last six-plus years, plans — and hopes — for a new and improved Healthy Living campus have certainly been put to the test. A zoning change, suggestions for less cement and more green space, lighting up Wiard Street and rethinking an entry/exit from Summit Street, plus the constant push to raise money for the $33.5 million project may have given pause but never a fullstop since 2016.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

New Batavia City Schools president, revised code and school resource officer

Neither the outgoing nor incoming president was at Batavia City School board’s reorganizational meeting Thursday, but the remaining board members voted to put John Marucci in the role. He was sworn in via Zoom. Marucci was the board vice president, having served three years, and had previously said that he “thoroughly enjoyed serving the students, parents and staff of the BCSD.”
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
565
Followers
603
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy