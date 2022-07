Today’s best deals start with the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13, which is now available for $1,095 after the latest 29 percent discount. This will get you a new laptop with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other great features, including AI noise-cancelation. This may not be the most powerful gaming laptop, but it will hold its own thanks to its Intel Iris Xe graphics. Its best feature may be its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge with a backlit keyboard and its stunning design that comes in a luxurious Jade Black finish enhanced with subtle Red Copper diamond-cut edges.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO