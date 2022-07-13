ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca’s gas prices fall a few more cents

literock973.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Demand for gas is up, prices are down. In Ithaca, Triple...

literock973.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind1077.com

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot com’s market trends show 2022 averages for studio and 1-to-3-bedroom apartments. The average cost for a 3-bedroom place is 15 hundred 95 dollars, a 72 percent increase from last year. Only studio apartment prices decreased.
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

South Cayuga Street bridge work resumes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge project resuming in Ithaca. South Cayuga Street bridge work resumes Monday. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and sidewalk from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the work week. Flaggers will direct traffic. Anyone parked on East Spencer Street will be let out by flaggers.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Road to close in Ithaca for nearly two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closing for paving and repair in Ithaca. The 300 block of Mitchell Street will close Monday. The intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will also be impacted for drainage and manhole work. Detours will be in place. The expected completion date is...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

2 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: June 26-July 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Cortland, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Former food factory in Syracuse now home to 40 new apartments (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Triple A
literock973.com

A celebration of 100 years in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A milestone birthday. Frances “Frankie” O’Shea turns 100 years old this weekend. She’s a resident at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca and grew up in Homer. Frankie was an avid reader and worked at the town library. Her husband was stationed in Paris during World War II. Frankie was also a gifted seamstress. She made all of her own clothing as well as her four children’s. The classical music and chocolate fan enjoyed birthday cake with staff and other residents during a party today, and Ithaca’s Common Council 2nd ward Alderperson Ducson Nguyen stopped by to say a few words.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Onondaga County Hit Hard by Thunderstorms

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports many trees and wires came down in Marcellus, Skaneateles, Town of Onondaga, and Camillus last night due to heavy winds caused by severe thunderstorms. Large hail covered roads and lawns in Marcellus where over 12-hundred NYSEG customers were still without power as of...
localsyr.com

Greek Peak unveils new two new major projects

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WETM

Uptick in burglaries reported across the Twin Tiers

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Across the Twin Tiers, especially in Schuyler County, law officials are reporting multiple burglaries, a handful of which that happened this past weekend. This past June, a burglary by two teens happened in Montour Falls when the two broke into a dwelling and stole...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County to auction off properties

Cortland County will be auctioning off tax-foreclosed real estate through an online bidding process starting this Friday. Bidding begins at noon on Friday and will go until the morning of July 29. According to the Cortland County Legislature Facebook page, prior to bidding, a bidding packet is required for approval.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See 21 photos of huge Central NY barn fire that kept firefighters working in heat, humidity for 12 hours

Otisco, N.Y. — Firefighters from across the region battled a massive barn fire that broke out Tuesday morning and lasted for more than 12 hours, fire officials said. Around 9:54 a.m., the barn filled with hay at the former Bloom Farm, 2355 Route 80, caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman dies in fatal Schuyler County crash

READING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022. State Police say that the crash occurred on July 9, 2022, at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Route 14A in the town of Reading. According to Police, the operator and […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy