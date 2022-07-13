Ithaca’s gas prices fall a few more cents

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A milestone birthday. Frances “Frankie” O’Shea turns 100 years old this weekend. She’s a resident at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca and grew up in Homer. Frankie was an avid reader and worked at the town library. Her husband was stationed in Paris during World War II. Frankie was also a gifted seamstress. She made all of her own clothing as well as her four children’s. The classical music and chocolate fan enjoyed birthday cake with staff and other residents during a party today, and Ithaca’s Common Council 2nd ward Alderperson Ducson Nguyen stopped by to say a few words.

