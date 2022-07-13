Finger Lakes win big in New York Wine Classic

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
One year ago we were warned of the Gypsy Moth's destruction of trees here in New York State. These specific moths gobble up leaves on a variety of trees leaving behind leafless trees long before the leaves would have fallen on their own. Today we have a similar yet different...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
In the grand scheme of things, New York State is not exactly a state that is universally beloved by outsiders; even current residents for that matter. Its cost of living and high taxes are typically the biggest reason for that, along with the weather and harsh winters for certain regions of the state.
New York health officials are continuing to worry about a new COVID variant that's spreading faster than any other during the pandemic. The number of Hudson Valley residents who have tested positive for COVID is continuing to rise. The most up-to-date data from New York State shows the seven-day average...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking is now banned at public parks. Anyone who lights up at state beaches, boardwalks, playgrounds, or other parks in New York may be hit with a $50 fine. Governor Hochul said, “Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone...
Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?. Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.
The debate rages on, do Mountain Lions live in New York State?. According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Eastern Cougar, also known as Mountain Lion, does not have a native population here in the Empire State. So, why do people keep reporting sightings of the big cat?
My only experience with Summer camp was with those movies that came out when was a kid. Meatballs with Bill Murray, Ernest Goes to Camp and of course Friday the 13th. In each film the characters were breaking the rules, pulling pranks and there always seemed to be underage drinking. That doesn't really happen at camp does it?
The upstate New York tourism hotspot of Queensbury just passed new restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties that will affect many would-be vacationers. CBS6 Albany reports that the Queensbury Town Board recently adopted a resolution requiring short-term renters to stay at least five consecutive nights when renting between May and September. Although the restrictions won't be in place outside those months, property owners will only be allowed to rent out their homes for up to 120 days per year. These new restrictions are set to begin next year, and are meant to discourage "weekend warrior" tourism that's led to conflicts with local residents.
(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve never visited the Thousand Islands, put it on your list. Just an hour and a half north of Syracuse, it’s a stunning summer destination. Tonight Carrie Lazarus takes us to the place that many people say is the most Extraordinary of all. The...
In 2022, a Wallet Hub study showed that New York is the best state for road trips in America. This study was published just days before my family and I left for a scheduled trip to the Watkins Glen area. The trip ended up being a huge success, we had great weather, no travel issues and we made some wonderful family memories.
The Finger Lakes is a collection of eleven long, narrow, generally north-south lakes located in New York’s Finger Lakes region. This area lies on the border between the Ontario Lowlands ecoregion of the Great Lakes Lowlands and the Finger Lakes Uplands and Gorges ecoregion of the Northern Allegheny Plateau.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
It was July 13th, 1977. New York City was in a bad place. Crime was rampant and a serial killer, known as the Son of Sam, was on the loose. Not to mention, NYC was in the middle of an intense heatwave. A series of lightning strikes at a power...
The Southern Tier of New York has an abundance of trails to enjoy for walking, jogging, running, and bicycling. There's the Binghamton University Nature Preserve, Jones Park, IBM Glen, Hawkins Pond, and Chenango Valley State Park to name a few. The All Trails website lists the top 10 best walking...
Back in 2020, when movie theatres across the country were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters became a go-to spot for anyone looking to have some safe and socially-distant fun. The recent disappointment of the sale and closing of Sunset Drive-In in Middleport is...
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
Auburn, N.Y. — There has been a constant, reliable element waiting for us each time that we have visited the restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn over the years: the pan-seared duck breast ($32). Delicate waterfowl breast meat is pan-fried until just cooked, then served over sauteed greens and...
