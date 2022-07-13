Finger Lakes win big in New York Wine Classic

The upstate New York tourism hotspot of Queensbury just passed new restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties that will affect many would-be vacationers. CBS6 Albany reports that the Queensbury Town Board recently adopted a resolution requiring short-term renters to stay at least five consecutive nights when renting between May and September. Although the restrictions won't be in place outside those months, property owners will only be allowed to rent out their homes for up to 120 days per year. These new restrictions are set to begin next year, and are meant to discourage "weekend warrior" tourism that's led to conflicts with local residents.

