ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Home sweet home not always a perfect fit for residency requirements

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

It’s a topic that has come up before: maintain a residency requirement or not for a new hire?

City Council has discussed the topic over the years — usually when a qualified candidate has everything city officials are looking for, except for living in Batavia. The City Code has required that the city manager and assistant manager, plus other department head positions, maintain their residence in the city.

Former City Manager Jason Molino raised the issue when seeking an assistant manager and police and fire chief. He pointed to the fact that sometimes qualified candidates walk through the door but don’t meet that one requirement. It becomes a question of filling the vacancy with someone perceived as the right candidate or with someone less qualified but who lives in the city.

City Council members again had that scenario before them Monday. City Manager Rachael Tabelski had hired Erik Fix as her assistant and was seeking a waiver for the residency requirement.

It really didn’t make for much discussion; most everyone was fully on board with the idea. There isn’t a danger of setting a precedent, Council President Eugene Jankowski said, because a former council agreed how to handle the situation.

“Several years ago, when Jason Molino was still here, he talked about the difficulty of finding talented people to work here because of the residency requirements. So at the time, the discussion was, let's take it on a case by case basis, where certain lines will not be crossed,” Jankowski said to The Batavian after Monday’s meeting. “Like, as far as city manager, that person will have to live in the city.”

At other times, though, there are “certain circumstances that are beyond people's control,” and when they are good and talented people, council will try to make an exception if that's appropriate, he said.

“In this particular case tonight, that was one of those cases. We have a talented individual, very actively involved in our community, from the community, and he just happens to live a few miles outside the city,” Jankowski said. “I mean, he's definitely one of the residents, just visually not in the city. But he spends a lot of time here. So taking all that into consideration. from my perspective, I thought it was a wise move, to keep that talent here and bring it out into the city. And maybe hopefully, over time, when his kids get through school, he'll want to live in the city, he'll move back.”

Council approved the move unanimously 9-0. Councilman Bob Bialkowski was the only one to share the ideal he’d like to see happen.

“Personally, I like to see anybody getting a paycheck from the city living in the city,” he said.

Tabelski explained that it was only after an extensive search that she made an offer to Fix, who is the current president of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

She understands that the residency requirement is in the city Charter, but on the other hand, “we have a really qualified person who really wants to come in and do the job,” she said.

“And I recruited him after showing him my neighborhood revitalization thoughts. And that's what piqued his interest, because I had recruited Eric the first time around for assistant city manager, and he declined me graciously, but we've kept a relationship ever since. And then this time around, we had a lot more conversations and I recruited him again. And the sticking point was that his family is established in Le Roy, and the residency requirement goes with the position,” she said. So I think, not speaking for council, but I do think they felt comfortable after understanding that this is, you know, Eric said, ‘it's just where I lay my head. I'm in the city of Batavia every single day. And my parents are here. My family is here, other siblings are here.’”

One of Tabelski’s objectives for the assistant role is to focus on neighborhood development to build up each pocket of Batavia to become a strong, safe and sustainable area on its own. Fix gravitated toward her objectives, stating that he wants to do something that will make a difference and be a tangible change he could see, she said.

“Not that he wasn't doing that with the chamber, but he doesn't want to see the city's neighborhoods get in any more way or shape of decline,” she said. “So I'm excited, absolutely excited to work with him. He is a very thoughtful leader and he catches on to things very quickly, and I think he'll hit the ground running.”

If, at some, point Fix was to become the city manager, that waiver would not automatically go with him, she and Jankowski said. The manager position’s residency requirement to live in the city of Batavia will remain, they said.

“So this way, it gives us some control. When we're able to keep it as if it was a blanket no residency requirement, I think it would be more difficult to get somebody maybe to live here in the beginning of their career,” Jankowski said. “This way it gives them something to draw them in. And most of the ones that have moved here, there's been no complaints.”

Fix was hired at a salary of about $103,000.

File photos: Erik Fix, City Councilman Bob Bialkowski, and City Manager Rachael Tabelski.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas Makes Unexpected Change

One of the biggest trademarks to an annual event in Western New York has been canceled this year. Canal Fest is held in North Tonawanda, typically every year, though the pandemic gave the festival some challenges. This year, many Western New Yorkers were excited to hear that the week-long event would return this July.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
City
Le Roy, NY
wnypapers.com

With developer eyeing mix of retail, restaurant & Airbnb, Frontier House renovation about to 'get more exciting for people'

Frontier House principals have cleared a major hurdle, and now have a plan in place to share the Village of Lewiston’s “crown jewel” with residents and visitors. On Wednesday, Ellicott Development Co. Director of Development Thomas M. Fox confirmed U.S. National Parks Service approved exterior and interior renovation plans for the site, which has been shuttered since former tenant McDonald’s ended its lease in December 2004. Such authorization was required because the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Completion of $3.5 million supportive housing development in North Tonawanda

Features 12 affordable apartments, including 8 units with supportive services for survivors of domestic violence. Project substantially overhauled former YWCA of Niagara Frontier building. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a $3.5 million supportive housing project in downtown North Tonawanda. Supported through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, the...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
The Batavian

Some new titles, faces and a position for Genesee County school districts

July is the time for reorganization, and that means newly elected board leaders — and one new position — for some of the eight public school districts in Genesee County. These changes are in effect from July 1 to June 30, 2023. Alexander Central School: Brian Paris will continue as president, and Molly Grimes, sworn in for her second five-year term, was elected vice president, Superintendent Jared Taft said.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Home Sweet Home
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center to shut down in August for renovation

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda will fully shut down from August 8 to September 5 for major renovations. "During this time, we will be draining the pool and replacing our filters then refilling the pool, completely remodeling the gym: demolishing our old locker rooms and installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points, installing new steam room door, replacing pool light bulbs, and a new gender neutral bathroom in the gym area," a release says.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

See inside the renovated, reopened Tops on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two months after the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, Tops on Jefferson Avenue reopened Friday, shortly before 8 a.m. Tops showed off its renovated store in a media tour Thursday ahead of its reopening Friday morning. The supermarket also announced a series of security upgrades and aesthetic changes made to the store, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Highlight For Wyoming County, NY

Everyone wants to have a place that is unique and feels like home when you are on vacation. Even though you are spending time away from the house you own or rent, when the time comes to relax and unwind, you want the most comfortable place to spend your days off in. We are lucky here in Western New York to have some great places that offer just that.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Your dream home awaits

Welcome home; 2591 Batavia Oakfield Townline! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is ready to be your dream home. Situated on a spacious 2.5 acres, this home has a new roof and siding as of 2020, and a gorgeous Trex deck and concrete patio as of 2021. The furnace and hot water tank have also been recently updated. Don’t miss the 40'x72' pole barn shop in the back corner of the lot, fully insulated and heated, outfitted with 10,000 lb, 4 post car lift with 2 center bridge jacks, air compressor with air pumped to each bay, and a waste oil burner. You will love all the cozy spaces for family time, including the great room equipped with a beautiful fireplace. This home is waiting for your perfect loving memories! See it today! Delayed negotiations until Wednesday July 20th at 3 PM.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
565
Followers
603
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy