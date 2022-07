CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Techmer PM LLC has added the coveted ISO 13485:2016 certification for medical device and quality management systems at its Batavia, Ill., site. The Clinton-based company has been working on gaining this certification since fall 2021, according to William Reynolds, market manager for healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005257/en/ Insulin injector pens for hormonal therapy of diabetic patients, such as those pictured here, can now be made using Techmer PM’s HiFill® HC healthcare color compounds. (Credit: richir/Shutterstock)

