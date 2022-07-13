Celtics not expected to have interest in trading for Donovan Mitchell

The Celtics are not expected to have interest in dealing for Mitchell per league sources given the high price tag and their recent offseason moves. However, a number of Eastern Conference rivals are expected to make plays for Mitchell. Let’s take a closer look at some of the possibilities in play on that front and what they could mean for the Celtics.

Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers

To be clear: No Donovan Mitchell deal is expected any time soon, barring a significant offer that Utah would be forced to consider. Perhaps this dynamic will be similar to the Rockets’ positioning during the final months of James Harden’s tenure in Houston, when the Rockets turned down offers for P.J. Tucker and made other moves to convince Harden to stay. Harden would later request a trade from the franchise before that year’s trade deadline. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022

But as the Jazz simultaneously listen to Mitchell overtures, Utah does find itself in a similar situation to Brooklyn’s ongoing trade conversations around Kevin Durant. The Jazz won’t be inclined to move their All-Star centerpiece, who still has four remaining years on his contract, unless they receive a gargantuan package that could rival or even surpass Utah’s return for Gobert. The fourth year of Mitchell’s deal is a player option. Which teams can actually meet that price? Mitchell’s trade prospects are the latest illustration of how the NBA offseason is a complicated sequence of dominoes. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022

The Heat, for example, have long been mentioned as one of the most eager suitors for Mitchell, but Miami also remains involved in the Durant sweepstakes. The Heat may not come away with either Durant or Mitchell, but they definitely can’t steal both. Miami has been unwilling to propose a trade for Durant that satisfies the Nets’ asking price because of the difficulty of the Heat also retaining adequate support around Durant and Jimmy Butler, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022