ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - The definitive guide to the route's key stages

By Kirsten Frattini
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnZC4_0ge1pT6l00

The women's peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IY6wA_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Map (Image credit: ASO)

When the men's Tour de France concludes on Sunday, July 24 in Paris, they will hand-off the marquee event to the women's peloton to begin a 1,029km race held across eight days that marks the return of the women's Tour de France, this year called the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift .

The route will start at the Eiffel Tower and travel to the north-east of France challenging the peloton to four flat stages, two puncheur stages that include a day of racing packed with gravel sectors, and back-to-back mountain stages, before ending atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

This year's race notably does not include a time trial and the route will favour the most versatile riders pursuing the yellow jersey before the conclusion in the Vosges on July 31.

Read More

Tour de France Femmes: 5 key climbs

Tour de France Femmes: La Super Planche des Belles Filles

Marianne Martin: Remembering the magic of the 1984 women's Tour de France

The opening sprints

The Grand Départ of the Tour de France Femmes will be one for the sprinters. The opening two stages will likely be decided in bunch sprints, where the fastest women in the world will battle for the stage wins and the first yellow jersey.

Stage 1: Paris Eiffel Tower to Paris Champs-Élysées, 82km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCdkM_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4eKF_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1 Map (Image credit: ASO)

Race organisers ASO have replaced La Course with the Tour de France Femmes, but the first stage gives a nod to the former event that many now see as a stepping-stone to the return of the marquee stage race. La Course began as a one-day circuit-style race held on the Champs-Élysées and it seems fitting to host stage 1 at the same location before embarking on an eight-day Tour.

The women will line up at the Eiffel Tower and then follow the route along the north side of the Seine before racing onto the official circuit. They will complete 12 laps, where there are two intermediate sprints along the Champs-Élysées and one QOM at Charles de Gaulle-Etoile, up by the Arc de Triomphe.

The main circuit route passes around the Jardin Des Tuileries at the Place de la Concorde and then up the Champs-Élysées, around the Arc du Triomphe and back down the Champs-Élysées for what is expected to be a bunch sprint.

Stage 2: Meaux to Provins, 136.4km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2UiN_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 2 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVOYe_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 2 Map (Image credit: ASO)

Departing from Meaux, the peloton races southward toward Melun and then east. The riders will tackle a short 1.5km ascent at Côte de Tigeaux at the 16km mark before a pan-flat route, with one intermediate sprint at km116, before what is expected to be another bunch finish in Provins.

It's another day for the sprinters, which could see the yellow jersey change hands based on positioning or bonus seconds ahead of the first hilly stage.

Puncheurs delight in steep climbs, gravel and distance

The terrain becomes more challenging as the field heads east and into the undulating terrain and a gravel haven well-suited to the puncheurs in the peloton.

There is also the longest stage of the event at 175.6km, reaching beyond the stipulated distance set by the UCI.  These may or may not be GC deciding stages like the late-race mountain stages in the Vosges, but time can be won and lost.

Stage 3: Reims to Épernay, 133.6km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX53S_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 3 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgX8B_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 3 Maps (Image credit: ASO)

The first hilly route of the eight-day race the 133.6km route from Reims to Épernay offers four categorized climbs. Côte de Trépail (1km at 5%) opens the climbing at 21.6km into the race, Côte du Mesnil-sur-Oger (900m at 6.7%) comes after 88.1km, and Côte de versus (700 at 7%) comes after 79.9km.

The race then passes through the finish line, followed by one intermediate sprint at 112.6km, and then the Côte de Mutigny located at 117.8km. Côte de Mutigny is only 900 metres but has an average gradient of 12% and pitches as steep as 15%, making it one of the first locations for separations in the overall classification.

There is then a final uncategorised climb over the Mont Bernon (1km at 4.6%), but gaps will be hard to close before the slow rise to the finish line in Épernay.

Stage 4: Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube, 126.8km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axmYP_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 4 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA0Pn_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 4 Map (Image credit: ASO)

In what could mark the first GC-deciding day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes, stage 4 is packed with gravel sectors and short but steep climbs.

The race heads out of Troyes and into the Parc Naturel de la Forêt d'Orient and over the Lac d'Orient before travelling south toward the one and only intermediate sprint at Bar-our-Seine (60.4km).

It is at the midway point of the race that the peloton will meet the gravel and climbing where we can expect to see attacks and separations in the field.

There are four gravel sectors - Chemin blanc de Celles (2.3km), Chemin blanc des Hautes Forêts (3.2km), Chemin blanc du Plateau (4.4km) and Chemin blanc de Vitry (3km) - for a total of 12.9km of gravel. It is not nearly as gravel-heavy as a race like Strade Bianche, but it will be add another variable that plays into team strengths, tactics and fortune.

There are also five climbs scattered in between and along the gravel; Côte de Celles-sur Ource (1.1km at 8.9%), Côte du Val des Clos (900m at 8.8%), Côte de Maître Jean (1.8km at 4.4%), Côte de Vitry 900m at 6.9%) and lastly, Côte du Val Perdu (1.8km at 4%), before the finish in Bar-sur-Aube.

Stage 5: Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 175.6km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCZqb_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 5 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBvoK_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 5 Map (Image credit: ASO)

This is the longest stage of the Tour de France Femmes and reaches beyond the distance limits set for women's stage races by the UCI. Women's one-day races have been frequently reaching the 160km plus distances, especially in the Spring Classics, while some stage race organisers, such as the Giro Donne, have occasionally been including 170km stages into their routes.

The fifth stage is also relatively flat between Bar-le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges as the race transfers into region of the Vosges. There are two category-4 ascents; Côte de Pagny-la-Blanche-Côte (1.4km at 5.5%) and Côte de Gripport (1.3km at 5.3%), then a sprint at Charmes (114km), and a final 1.5km over Col du Haut du Bois (1.5km at 4.9%), before what could likely be a sprint in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Stage 6: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim, 128km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iLZa_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 6 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ppjp_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 6 Map (Image credit: ASO)

It is a rollercoaster of a stage between Saint-Dié-des-Vosges and Rosheim, and a great opportunity for those riders who want to gain time in a potential breakaway before the race heads into the back-to-back mountainous finale.

The race offers four categorized ascents: Col d'Urbeis (4km at 3%) at 19.2km, Côte de Klingenthal (1km at 6.1%) at 59.7km, Côte de Grendelbruch (1.2km at 8%) at 67.7km, and after an intermediate sprint in Urmatt (84.9km) and a bonus sprint at Route de Mollkirch (101.5km), the final climb of the day takes the riders up Côte de Boersch (2km at 4.4%) before a descent into Rosheim.

The GC deciders

The Tour de France Femmes ends with bang. There are back-to-back mountain stages in the Vosges that will more than likely decide the winner of the yellow jersey.

In fact, the most important climbs of the race and positioned within these two closing stages, so watch for the climbers to come to the fore in the pursuit of the overall title.

Stage 7: Sélestat to Le Markstein, 127.1km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkyUp_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 7 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slgwe_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 7 Map (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 7 marks the beginning of the mountain stages at the Tour de France Femmes. The 127.1km route between Sélestat and Le Markstein includes three challenging passes over the Petit Ballon, Col du Platzerwasel and Grand Ballon.

Petit Ballon is a 9km ascent with an average gradient of 8.1%. It peaks at 48.6km into the race. The climb starts out with a 10% ramp for the first kilometre, and while it eases off to 7.7% for the next 2km, it reaches over 9% mid-climb. The gradient then remains between 6% and 8% for the last 5km. It could mark the first attacks of the stage or it could be warm-up for the mid-race Col du Platzerwasel or the finale up the Grand Ballon.

The middle climb, Col du Platzerwasel, is 7.1km and while it has an average gradient of 8.3%. It peaks at 65.8km into the race. The riders will face pitches above 9% in the first, third and fifth kilometre, and while it eases off to 6%, the road ramps back up to 10% for the final kilometre before reaching its peak at roughly the half-way mark of the stage.

The Grand Ballon is the longest ascent at the Tour de France Femmes, and comes at the end of a hard stage, peaking at the 119.9km mark. The climb averages a more moderate 6.7%, but the final 6km will be a true test of climbing ability with a steady 8.5% all the way over the top.

There will be little reprieve for the riders as they crest the Grand Ballon because the route will follow the ridge for an undulating 8km to the finish line in Le Markstein.

Stage 8: Lure to Super Planche des Belles Filles, 123.3km

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8k52_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 8 Profile (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCYeh_0ge1pT6l00

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - Stage 8 Profile (Image credit: ASO)

The grand finale of the Tour de France Femmes offers another triple mountain pass; Côte d'Esmoulieres, Ballon d’Alsace and La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

The opening Côte d'Esmoulieres is somewhat of an appetizer of what's to come, at only 2.3km with an average grade of 8.5%, it will offer a warm-up for the heavy-hitters or perhaps an opportunity for one last breakaway attempt.

Ballon d’Alsace, which peaks at 84.6km into the stage, is an historical reference as the first official mountain pass of the Tour de France in 1905, and it was included in the 2005 edition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first passage.

It is nearly 9km at 6.9%. It starts and finishes at 5% gradient but the kilometres in between are upwards of 7% and 8%. If riders gain time on this ascent, there is a good chance they could hold a gap along the nearly 25km of descending into the base of the La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

The Tour de France Femmes will close out in the most spectacular way atop the La Super Planche des Belles Filles. The climb is 7km and the first 5.9km tops out at a 20% gradient. However, the ascent goes beyond the traditional finish line, and continues up a steep gravel ascent, hence the name 'Super Planche', and this is where one rider will be crowned the winner of the Tour de France Femmes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels Tour de France pressure

The 109th Tour de France came alive on an epic day in the Alps as Tadej Pogacar cracked and Jonas Vingegaard rode his way into the yellow jersey.Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma squad worked to isolate and weaken Pogacar on a punishing 11th stage from Albertville that took in the climbs of the Telegraphe and Galibier before a summit finish on the Col du Granon, and they got their rewards as Pogacar lost almost three minutes.The Slovenian had looked supreme up to this point in the race, threatening to make a third straight title a procession, and could be seen smiling and gesturing...
CYCLING
The Independent

Alpe d’Huez: Immortality awaits atop the ultimate Tour de France climb

A few months after winning on a raucous Alpe d’Huez wearing the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas snuck back to the place of his greatest triumph to check if it had really happened. Signposts on each of the Alpe’s famous 21 hairpins bear the names of riders to have conquered the Tour de France climb, and immortalised among the greats like Fausto Coppi and Bernard Hinault, Thomas found his own name written on the 13th bend. Presumably whoever was in charge of the Alpe’s signage was not a cycling fan, because the Welshman climbed halfway up only to discover his name...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 11 preview: Route map and profile on road to Col du Granon today

The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race.Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. He held off any challenge yesterday en route to Megève – despite the stage being disrupted by protestors – as up ahead, Magnus Cort edged a dramatic victory on the line.But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they...
CYCLING
BBC

Tour de France stage 12: Pidcock wins maiden stage with Froome third

Tom Pidcock has just been asked when he knew he had won today's stage on Alpe d'Huez and replied: "honestly, only with 800m to go." I didn't really know what to do. I kept going because I didn't want to get caught. I honestly don't know if I went too hard or whatever, but actually I paced it really well.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Du Bois#Place De La Concorde#Seine#Paris Eiffel Tower#Paris Champs Lys Es
The Independent

Tom Pidcock wins historic Alpe d’Huez Tour de France stage as Jonas Vingegaard holds off Tadej Pogacar

Tom Pidcock became the youngest ever winner of a Tour de France stage on the Alpe d’Huez ahead of a rejuvenated Chris Froome while Jonas Vingegaard defended his new status as race leader as one of cycling’s most famous climbs once again delivered drama.Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one amid the rowdy crowds of this stunning sporting arena, with the 22-year-old riding away from Louis Meintjes and Froome, who enjoyed his best day on a bike since the horror crash in 2019 which threatened to end his glittering career.Behind, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Vingegaard 24 hours...
CYCLING
BBC

2025 World Championships: Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to host athletics event

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Tokyo will stage the 2025 World Championships after beating rival bids from Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore. "Within an extremely strong field of candidates, Tokyo offered a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tour de France stage 13 result LIVE: Mads Pedersen sprints to victory as Jonas Vingegaard retains lead

Mads Pedersen claimed victory on Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France as the peloton transitioned from the Alps to the Massif hills. The opening stages of the race were defined by repeated attempts to create a breakaway with Pedersen a consistent member of the runaway packs. Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna led the way up Cote de Brie and seven riders managed to get clear on the descent and after three days of mountainous climbing the GC riders they seemed content to spend a day resting up in the peloton, never really mounting a chase to reel in...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tom Pidcock becomes youngest ever winner on Alpe d’Huez

Tom Pidcock became the youngest ever winner of a Tour de France stage on the Alpe d’Huez ahead of a rejuvenated Chris Froome while Jonas Vingegaard defended his new status as race leader as one of cycling’s most famous climbs once again delivered drama.Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one amid the rowdy crowds of this stunning sporting arena, with the 22-year-old riding away from Louis Meintjes and Froome, who enjoyed his best day on a bike since the horror crash in 2019 which threatened to end his glittering career.Behind, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Vingegaard 24 hours...
CYCLING
RideApart

Andrea Dovizioso To Retire From MotoGP Following 2022 Season

The Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso has declared that the 2022 MotoGP World Championship will be his final one. In an interview posted on his official website, he made the revelation, claiming that he always said he would retire the day he stopped being competitive. In reality, Dovizioso’s retirement comes as...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Anna Bondar advances to semis in Budapest

Ninth-seeded Anna Bondar posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over second-seeded Martina Trevisan of Italy on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. Bondar, of Hungary, won 71.4 percent of her first serves and benefited from four double faults to defeat Trevisan. No. 3 seed...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Xiyu Wang wins lengthy tiebreak in Budapest

China's Xiyu Wang posted a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (10) win over Romania's Ana Bogdan on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. The match lasted two hours and 45 minutes despite taking just two sets. Wang went ahead 6-4 in the second-set tiebreak, but Bogdan proceeded to save three match points on her way to an 8-7 lead. Wang stopped Bogdan on three set-point opportunities before she secured the 12-10 win.
TENNIS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy