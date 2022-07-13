Freshmen Faces: TE Will Dixon Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

TE Will Dixon

Height: 6'5" Weight: 230 lbs

Hometown: Hillsborough, NJ

High school: Blair Academy

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Temple,

Evaluation

Listed at 6'5" 230-pounds, Dixon uses his big frame well in the rushing and passing games and is a physical presence within the offense. His frame jumps off the screen, but his soft hands provide the highlights, hauling in passes over the shoulder and in the middle of the field while fighting off traffic before barreling his way towards the endzone. Versatility is key in today's game, and Dixon has the versatility to split out wide and as an extension in the run game, lining off tackle in a three-point stance and is a ferocious blocker.

Playing time projection:

As promising and intriguing of a prospect Dixon is, it's unlikely that he'll see the field much, if at all in 2022. I mean, he did reclassify, so he should really be entering his senior year of high school. That said, his body is already well ahead of others at his age, so there's a chance that he could see some time on the special teams unit in four games before ultimately redshirting. He'll live in the weight room with Mike Joseph and should be ready to have more of an expanded role in 2023.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.