‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Age, Relationship Status, and Everything You Need to Know

Lawrence Saint-Victor is one of The Bold and the Beautiful ’s handsome leading men. Since 2013, he’s been playing Carter Walton on the CBS soap opera. Thanks to Carter’s storyline with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), the actor is gaining much attention. Let’s look at some notable facts about Saint-Victor.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor and his wife Shay Flake I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Lawrence Saint-Victor was born in June 1982

Saint-Victor was born on June 14, 1982, in Rockland County, New York. In 2006, at 23, he began his soap opera career when he was cast as Remy Boudreau on Guiding Light . He’d stay with the series until its cancellation in September 2009.

Four years later, Saint-Victor landed his next significant role as Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful . At 40 years old, Saint-Victor has become one of daytime TV’s hottest hunks. The actor gets the ladies’ attention whenever he’s shirtless and showing off his six-pack abs.

Lawrence Saint-Victor has been married to Shaye Flake since 2007

While Saint-Victor attracts the attention of The Bold and the Beautiful ’s female fans, there’s only one woman in his life. The actor and his wife Shay Flake , have been married since 2007. The couple met while students at the State University of New York at Purchase.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Oppose Carter and Paris Romance

Like her husband, Flake is also an actor. According to IMBD.com , her acting credits include Cain’s Mark and The Social Engineer. In 2020, Flake got to work with Saint-Victor on The Bold and the Beautiful . With the COVID-19 guidelines, producers had Flake stand in for Kiara Barnes during Zoe and Carter’s love scenes .

Although Flake leads a quiet life away from the spotlight, often, she accompanies her husband to red carpet events. In August 2018, Flake gave birth to the couple’s son Christian Lavelle. Saint-Victor is a proud family man and occasionally posts photos of his wife and son on social media.

The actor is also a writer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Saint-Victor is heating up The Bold and the Beautiful screen as Carter’s romance with Quinn takes an exciting turn. After being separated for so long, a newly single Quinn interrupted Carter’s wedding to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Carter followed his heart and left Paris at the altar to reunite with Quinn.

Aside from acting, Saint-Victor is pulling double duty on the soap opera . In October 2021, he joined the writing team. According to Soap Opera Digest , saint-Victor’s promotion to writer had been in the works for a while.

“Years ago, Bradley Bell asked me if I wanted to write, and I did a few scripts, but Brad nurtured this. I would have been way too intimidated to ask, but he gave me such great advice. He saw it in me before I saw it myself,” the actor explained.

Saint-Victor is a man of many talents, and The Bold and the Beautiful fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the actor on and offscreen.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Reunites With Quinn After Dumping Paris

Read the original article from