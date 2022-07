NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There's an influx in COVID-19 cases in North Texas. Right now, hospitals are reporting the biggest wave of cases in over three months. The increase in cases has also led to an increase in hospitalizations. "I would call it a wave. I would not classify this as a surge because we're running around 705-710 people daily in our hospitals with COVID," Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said. Love said the Dallas-Fort Worth area is seeing its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases since early March. "Our overall occupancy in hospitals are running approximately 91%, which is pretty...

