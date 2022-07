Vegan food has become more of a topic of conversation in recent years. With local businesses and ever-growing culture now welcoming the vegetarian and vegan lifestyle, more tasty plates have been available for taste-testing. Wynn Las Vegas has implemented that every fine dining restaurant of theirs has a vegan option available with the goal to cater to all guests. Disneyland has also jumped on the plant based trend to make a change in their food and beverage menu strategy. Most to all of Disneyland‘s restaurants and carts incorporate a vegan option to help cater to more people. Businesses have seen a wide growth in vegetarian and vegan customers that the idea of not having a meat-substitute option is out of the norm.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO