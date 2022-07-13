Best Prime Day portable projector deals

A big TV is great for watching a film or two, and our Prime Day TV deals live blog has some great offers right now. But a home projector takes the experience to another level. Watching a 100-inch or even 200-inch screen feels cinematic and you can pick on up for less than the price of a cheap TV.

If you are considering buying your first projector, there are some bargains right now among the best Prime Day deals . And if you're looking to upgrade to a smart projector or 4K model, there are some options for you too.

Here's a round-up of some of the best projector deals for Prime Day. You can also check out our best portable projectors buying guide for more options.

Prime Day UK projector deals

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector: was £699, now £425.2 at Amazon (save £274)

This is a 1080p model (don't let the 4K supported deceive you) but it's a great little device with £203 off the price. View Deal

Xgimi Elfin mini projector: was £649, now £447.2 at Amazon (save £202)

We gave the Xgimi Elfin five stars in our review for good reason. It's a solid projector with a great picture and small enough to put in a bag and travel with it. View Deal

Anker Nebula Laser 4K projector: was £1,999.99, now £1,699.99 at Amazon (save £300)

This 4K laser projector is a serious step up from the 1080p models, and with a 2,400 ISO Lumens rating, it's bright enough for daytime use. View Deal

Samsung 4K Ultra Short Throw projector: was £2,999, now £2,699 at Amazon (save £300)

Ultra short throw projectors allow you to place the device right under your screen and can be a complete TV replacement – except with a much bigger picture. View Deal

Yaber Pro 1080P projector: was £229.99, now £167.99 at Amazon (save £62)

If you just want a cheap projector to try out, this 1080P model is now just £167.99. There's a USB input, so you can plug a Fire Stick straight into the back and make it smart. View Deal

