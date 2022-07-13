ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Day portable projector deals

A big TV is great for watching a film or two, and our Prime Day TV deals live blog has some great offers right now. But a home projector takes the experience to another level. Watching a 100-inch or even 200-inch screen feels cinematic and you can pick on up for less than the price of a cheap TV.

If you are considering buying your first projector, there are some bargains right now among the best Prime Day deals . And if you're looking to upgrade to a smart projector or 4K model, there are some options for you too.

Here's a round-up of some of the best projector deals for Prime Day. You can also check out our best portable projectors buying guide for more options.

Prime Day UK projector deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwLds_0ge1fuxe00

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector: was £699, now £425.2 at Amazon (save £274)
This is a 1080p model (don't let the 4K supported deceive you) but it's a great little device with £203 off the price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WIZu_0ge1fuxe00

Xgimi Elfin mini projector: was £649, now £447.2 at Amazon (save £202)
We gave the Xgimi Elfin five stars in our review for good reason. It's a solid projector with a great picture and small enough to put in a bag and travel with it. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4w82_0ge1fuxe00

Anker Nebula Laser 4K projector: was £1,999.99, now £1,699.99 at Amazon (save £300)
This 4K laser projector is a serious step up from the 1080p models, and with a 2,400 ISO Lumens rating, it's bright enough for daytime use. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSvcE_0ge1fuxe00

Samsung 4K Ultra Short Throw projector: was £2,999, now £2,699 at Amazon (save £300)
Ultra short throw projectors allow you to place the device right under your screen and can be a complete TV replacement – except with a much bigger picture. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFtfS_0ge1fuxe00

Yaber Pro 1080P projector: was £229.99, now £167.99 at Amazon (save £62)
If you just want a cheap projector to try out, this 1080P model is now just £167.99. There's a USB input, so you can plug a Fire Stick straight into the back and make it smart. View Deal

