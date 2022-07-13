I own a Blue Yeti and you should get one, too, for cheap this Amazon Prime Day

I consider myself lucky enough to own a Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti microphone. It's not like Yeti mics are impossible to get; it's only that they are a bit on the expensive side, making it harder to justify the purchase. However, if you want to own what's considered the gold standard in podcasting microphones, now you can do it for less, thanks to the Yeti deals below!

I've been mulling over getting a Yeti for years . The more I read about it, the more I wanted it. The sound quality of Yeti mics is brilliant, and they look pretty cool, too, if you ask me. But that's not why I've got one. The reason why I decided to invest in a Blue Yeti is because I had an interview with Gabe Whyel from Blue Mics and realised just how powerful these mics really are.

You'll have to wait another week until I get around to writing up the interview but as a little teaser, let me tell you that getting a Blue Yeti means more than just acquiring a premium microphone, thanks to stuff like the free-of-charge Logitech G Hub (or G Suite, link redirects to Logitech's site) that lets you change every single setting on the mic and unlocks some of the most brilliant streaming and podcasting features I've ever seen.

Anyhow, check out the deals below and start your journey to streaming (or podcasting) stardom today!

Best Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti deals on Amazon Prime Day

Blue Microphones Snowball USB Microphone: was £54.99, now £36 at Amazon

The Blue Snowball is a dual condenser capsule USB microphone with flexible multi-audio pick-up patterns; cardioid for optimal direct mic recording and streaming; omnidirectional to capture a group of instruments or stream a conference call. It comes with an adjustable tripod desktop stand included in the price! View Deal

Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic: was £99.99, now £65 at Amazon

The Yeti Nano features two pickup patterns (cardioid and omni) and a smaller form factor than the OG Yeti. Despite the small body, it features many of the big Yeti's top features, such as no-latency monitoring, volume control and more. Cheapest ever at Amazon! View Deal

Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Microphone: was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

The Yeti is the gold standard for podcasting microphones, not least because its custom three-capsule array produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound. It has four pickup patterns (flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo) and Plug 'n Play set up, allowing you to hook the mic up with the computer in seconds. View Deal

