ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

I own a Blue Yeti and you should get one, too, for cheap this Amazon Prime Day

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 2 days ago

I consider myself lucky enough to own a Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti microphone. It's not like Yeti mics are impossible to get; it's only that they are a bit on the expensive side, making it harder to justify the purchase. However, if you want to own what's considered the gold standard in podcasting microphones, now you can do it for less, thanks to the Yeti deals below!

I've been mulling over getting a Yeti for years . The more I read about it, the more I wanted it. The sound quality of Yeti mics is brilliant, and they look pretty cool, too, if you ask me. But that's not why I've got one. The reason why I decided to invest in a Blue Yeti is because I had an interview with Gabe Whyel from Blue Mics and realised just how powerful these mics really are.

You'll have to wait another week until I get around to writing up the interview but as a little teaser, let me tell you that getting a Blue Yeti means more than just acquiring a premium microphone, thanks to stuff like the free-of-charge Logitech G Hub (or G Suite, link redirects to Logitech's site) that lets you change every single setting on the mic and unlocks some of the most brilliant streaming and podcasting features I've ever seen.

Anyhow, check out the deals below and start your journey to streaming (or podcasting) stardom today!

Best Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti deals on Amazon Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaInG_0ge1fjUt00

Blue Microphones Snowball USB Microphone: was £54.99, now £36 at Amazon
The Blue Snowball is a dual condenser capsule USB microphone with flexible multi-audio pick-up patterns; cardioid for optimal direct mic recording and streaming; omnidirectional to capture a group of instruments or stream a conference call. It comes with an adjustable tripod desktop stand included in the price! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHh6Y_0ge1fjUt00

Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic: was £99.99, now £65 at Amazon
The Yeti Nano features two pickup patterns (cardioid and omni) and a smaller form factor than the OG Yeti. Despite the small body, it features many of the big Yeti's top features, such as no-latency monitoring, volume control and more. Cheapest ever at Amazon! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYUMS_0ge1fjUt00

Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Microphone: was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon
The Yeti is the gold standard for podcasting microphones, not least because its custom three-capsule array produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound. It has four pickup patterns (flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo) and Plug 'n Play set up, allowing you to hook the mic up with the computer in seconds. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are 150 of the Best Prime Day Deals For Day Two — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple, Nintendo, & More

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but there are still thousands of deals available for Prime members. The retail giant's annual mega-shopping event is continuing to roll out discounts across every category. Amazon dropped another round of Prime Day deals on streaming devices, headphones, movies, 4K TVs, smart home devices,...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer. We’ve now rolled into the second day of the sale and the discounts are hotting up.For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance...
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Gold Standard#Blue Mics#Logitech G Hub Lrb#G Suite
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Should you buy an iPad on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

With early Prime Day deals rolling out left, right and center, you’re probably considering what to purchase and when. In particular, iPads are highly sought-after devices but they’re far from cheap, so what do you do? If you’re wondering if you should buy an iPad on Prime Day, we’ve got you covered. We’re here to offer you some key advice on what to do and also what to look for when buying an iPad on Prime Day. Read on so you’re good and ready to snag some great deals.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Our 5 favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day and just want the SparkNotes version? Then this article is for you. We've...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Guess How Much People Spend on Amazon Prime Day?

Here's some clues to how the retail giant Amazon's annual buyfest is going. Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day – actually it’s Days, July 12-13 – appears to be going well. During the first 32 hours, the average expenditure per order was $53.14,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Drive

Take a Look At These Leftover Amazon Prime Day Deals

Because we really don’t want you to miss out. The past two days have been wild thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals. They came in hot and fast and by the time you had a minute to even consider looking at more sales, they were gone. It sucks to miss out, but there are a host of deals still up giving you another opportunity to save. That's why we're highlighting some of the best deals that are still running after Prime Day 2k22 officially shut it down.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

You can save $120 on the Apple Watch Series 7 with this amazing Prime Day deal

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day is finally here, and we're tracking all of the best Prime Day deals all day long. But if you've been waiting out for a killer deal on the Apple Watch, you're in luck: You can save $120 on the Apple Watch Series 7 (all versions) right now if you head to Amazon.
RETAIL
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to $90 on Kindle

When you get lost in a book you're reading on a Kindle you completely forget that you're not actually reading a physical book because the screens really are that good. Well, now that Prime Day is here, we can finally grab the latest Kindle models at jaw-dropping prices!. Prime Deals...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals 2022: all of today's best discounts

The best Amazon Prime Day deals can be found on the company’s own branded gear, and that includes its Fire TV Sticks and Cube streamers. Once again, Amazon has dropped epic deals on its streaming hardware, with the full stick family selling now for under $50, and in some instances well under that amount.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Philips electric kettle Amazon Prime Day deal: 42% off this snazzy modern-looking model

Even the best of us can go a little wild on Amazon Prime Day – the discounts can feel too good to miss out on, after all.But, while we’ve learnt our lesson one time too many – we say, spying a once used popcorn machine in our kitchen cupboard – it’s the everyday essentials we really want to champion during the 48-hour flash sale.TVs, laptops, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more have all been given a huge price cut, and there’s no buyer’s remorse when you’re sitting down to 4K viewing each night, or whipping up dirt off the floor...
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

276
Followers
851
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy