Joliet, IL

Now That the Taste of Joliet Is in the Books, New Work Begins At Busey Bank Field

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Field Turf going in at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium. The work...

VVSD Hosting Job Fair Tuesday, July 26, 9:30 am- 2 pm at Fountaindale Library

School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting the 2022-23 VVSD Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 12:00 pm- 5 pm at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd. in Bolingbrook. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Cubs Sued For Violating Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Cubs are being sued over allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago filed a federal civil lawsuit against the team, accusing them of failing to ensure that recent renovations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities. The suit claims the Cubs failed to provide wheelchair users with adequate sight lines as compared to standing patrons or incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas.
CHICAGO, IL
Trial In ComEd Bribery Case Moved To March

The trial for a longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case is being moved to next year. A federal judge has scheduled to the trial to begin March 6th due to a conflict with the case against singer R. Kelly. The ComEd case was scheduled to kick off in September but the judge changed the date after learning the large ceremonial courtroom in Chicago would still be tied up with Kelly’s trial, which begins next month. The “ComEd Four” were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.
CHICAGO, IL
Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL

