PMQs: Speaker orders two Alba Party MPs out of noisy Commons

Briton Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, has died in detention, reports say. The 45-year-old's family, who was contacted by the UK Foreign Office about the reports, told the BBC they had "begged" him not to go abroad. The UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia...
Kemi Badenoch has been the surprise package of the Conservative leadership contest. Rarely mentioned in speculation about who might succeed Boris Johnson before the contest started, she has already seen off some big names and is currently fourth in the race after the second round of the MPs' ballot. Seen...
Aleksey Yukov has lost count of the bodies he's recovered in the Donbas over the past five months. He says he thinks it's more than 300, but he can't be sure. Aleksey and his men drive a refrigerated white van, marked with a red cross, to carry out their work. They often drive towards danger to collect the bodies and remains of dead Ukrainian and Russian troops and civilians.
Thousands of UK workers have gone on strike or threatened to this summer, including rail workers, airport staff, telecoms workers, barristers and postal workers. Multiple walkouts risk causing widespread disruption to the public and could have a knock-on effect on consumer demand, businesses warn. But unions say they have no choice.
A British man has been shown in a video appealing for help from Boris Johnson, while appearing to be held captive by pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine. John Harding, who is in his fifties and originally from Sunderland, is being interviewed by a...
You had to keep reminding yourself these were five people who are actually in the same party. And the two of them taking the greatest lumps out of each other sat around the same cabinet table a fortnight ago. Changing leaders between elections can offer a party a chance to...
Dozens of distraught relatives and local residents attended the funeral on Sunday of four-year-old Liza, who was one of 24 people killed when Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia last week. Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed by Russian shelling of urban areas since Thursday,...
