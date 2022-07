New Castle- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired complaint on I-295. As a result, an increase in police presence will be seen. I-295 southbound at US 13 will be closed, and traffic is being redirected until further notice. This is an active and ongoing investigation. No one was injured during the incident and there is no threat to public safety at this time. Additional information will be released once it is available.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO