Funeral services for Michael Hawk, 68, of Sayre, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hammon Indian Community Building. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, in Clinton. He died Monday, July 11, 2022, in his Sayre home. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

SAYRE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO