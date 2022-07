For most people, Android means Samsung, making the Galaxy S phones the envoy of our favorite OS and often the finest that the ecosystem has to offer. Within that already privileged framework, the best of Samsung's best is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's big and powerful, equipped with an S-Pen stylus, some of the latest and fastest internals, and a fantastic set of cameras. And right now, as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities, you can pick one up for the lowest outright price we've seen so far, at just $840 — that's $360 (or 30%) off the standard price.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO