Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg water project to begin in September

By CAROLYN CLEATON
The West Virginia Daily News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The start of the Lewisburg city water project is pending.

The $63.4 million dollar water project for the city of Lewisburg’s 12,000 customers is still in preliminary study. The 11 contracts will be organized for construction start dates, and the contractors have a 90-day grace period to source the materials for their specific contracts.

The project includes a 600,000-gallon pre-sedimentation tank, pump facilities and distribution lines which impact trails and roads. It all needs careful coordination, and the time for starting has not been decided.

At this point there will likely be no starts until after Sept. 6.

The city of Lewisburg, the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the department natural resources are going to make the information public simultaneously, said Lewisburg city manager Misty Hill.

