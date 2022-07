Boris Johnson has arrived at Farnborough Air Show in one of his final public appearances as Prime Minister.He is meeting some of the 1,500 exhibitors at one of the world’s biggest aerospace and defence trade shows, which opened in Hampshire today.In a speech, Mr Johnson said: “I’m glad that I finally made it to Farnborough, this famous air show, in the climactic weeks of my time as Prime Minister.”Mr Johnson will later meet British astronaut Tim Peake and Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency.He will also view an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.The event usually...

U.K. ・ 28 MINUTES AGO