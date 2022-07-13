ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Safe Is Ford's Dividend?

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHxOp_0ge1UepX00

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has been one of the car company stars of the past year. Unit sales at Ford have generally outperformed expectations and been better than the balance of the industry. Some models, particularly the new F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV), are expected to be nothing short of home runs.

Ford, however, faces two substantial hurdles. One is the cost of going electric. Ford’s most recent estimate for its push into the EV business is $50 billion. According to Reuters, this is what the company believes it needs to make Ford an EV leader, and it will be invested through 2026. Even for a company of Ford’s size, that is remarkably expensive.

Ford also will face the challenge of a recession. Usually, new car sales tumble in an economic downturn. The average age of an American car on the road is 12 years. If the economy turns bad, many people will try to stretch that. Ford EV investment will walk into the jaws of a downshift in GDP growth.

Perhaps these two reasons have been the cause of a 45% drop in Ford’s stock this year.

Ford can brag that it was able to reinstate its dividend as a sign of financial health. Today, it is $0.40 per share, which delivers a yield of 3.54%. Typically, high earnings allow companies to lift dividends, or they can dip into their cash reserves.

Ford announced in October the return of its dividend. It was cut, to some extent, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg took the view that it was reinstated because the Ford family counts on the money to live well — very well in some cases.

24/7 Wall St.

Dividend cuts because of diseases are rare, perhaps rare enough not to have happened in the past century. A tough economy is nearly always the cause. The tough economy already has started.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Ford F 150#Ford Family#Vehicles#Dividend#Ford Motor Co#F 150 Lightning#Reuters#American#Ford Ev#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Passive Income Machines

Digital Realty has given investors a raise every year since its IPO. Agree Realty is a high-performing retail REIT with a nationwide portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

Most food companies are handling sky-high inflation in stride. With HP's computer business showing signs of strength, the company's valuation and yield look attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 'Strong Buy' Well-Known Stocks Under $10 That Offer Giant Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down Over 80% That Could Turn Around in the Second Half of 2022

Affirm faces growing competition, but its deals with Amazon and Shopify set it apart. DocuSign stock lost its shine as pandemic restrictions eased, but it's building for the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

14 Household Items With Falling Prices Amid Record Inflation

People who thought inflation would start to taper off were astonished by the June consumer price index. It showed that prices rose 9.1% from the same month in 2021. This was the largest jump since November 1981, and it sent the clear message that the damage done to the U.S. economy by inflation is not […]
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shares of American Airlines soared 10% Tuesday after the carrier said that it expects to post a pretax profit for the second quarter, as vacationers pack planes during the summer peak season.The airline said it will earn $585 million in pretax income for the May-June quarter.American reiterated that revenue will be about 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. Savanthi Syth, an analyst for Raymond James, said that was a notable achievement in the face of "industry operational issues," a reference to frequent flight delays and cancellations this summer.Airlines are booking higher revenue as travel rebounds more quickly than expected from the worst of the pandemic, but they also face rising fuel costs. American said it paid between $4.00 and $4.05 per gallon in the quarter, eight cents per gallon more than it had expected.American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.
FORT WORTH, TX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

124K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy