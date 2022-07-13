ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

‘Salad and Go’ announces opening dates for Gilbert, Peoria and Tucson locations

By Nicole Gutierrez
 4 days ago
‘Salad and Go’ is getting ready to shake it up in Arizona with two more locations opening in the Valley and another store in Tucson within the next couple of weeks!

Here are the locations and their slated grand opening dates.

Gilbert location: Opening day is July 15

  • Higley & Baseline [5218 E Baseline Road]

Peoria location: Opening day is August 14

  • Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]

Tucson location: Opening day is August 7

  • Kolb & 22nd [1302 S Kolb Road]

“Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go.

44 th and Oak location underway.

Here’s a list of more locations that Salad and Go is set to open :

Litchfield Park

  • Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]

Phoenix

  • 44th & Oak [2201 N 37th St]

Tucson

  • River & La Cholla [2080 W River Road]

Food & Drinks
thevailvoice.com

What do saguaros use their arms for?

Clearly, all those outstretched saguaro arms aren’t for hugging. Because, ouch!. But they do give saguaros more chances to spread more seeds. “Saguaros produce flowers at the top of their stems, so if you have a single saguaro stem they’ll produce flowers there and flowers turn into fruits and produce seeds and the seeds are what create young saguaros,” Swann says. “If you’re a saguaro and you’re doing pretty well, you can grow arms and at the end of every arm you can produce more flowers and therefore more seeds.”
TUCSON, AZ
moneywise.com

Mortgage rates in Arizona

Home values have been rising throughout Arizona and are up 26.3% from a year ago. According to Zillow’s Home Value Index (ZHVI), the typical value of a single-family home in Arizona is currently $450,629. Getting a mortgage in Arizona. Scraping together a sufficient down payment is one of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Local Restaurants Named Best Patios In The Country

There are many outdoor patios in Tucson.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. Tucson has no shortage of fantastic restaurants with expansive patios where guests can eat and drink while taking in the fresh air. While the middle of summer might not be optimal for taking food outside, in just a few months the monsoon season will push the hot weather away and it will be the opportune time to head outside with your meals. But with so many restaurants with outdoor patios which are the very best in the Old Pueblo? Restaurant News recently compiled a list of the very best restaurants for outdoor dining in the country, and several in Tucson made the list.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
