Winnebago County, WI

Operator Of Powerboat That Hit Paddleboat Arrested For Hit-And-Run

By Learfield Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe operator of the powerboat that hit a paddleboat with more than 40 people on board last weekend has been arrested...

WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road. Authorities told Action 2 News that the...
APPLETON, WI
Appleton Woman Found Guilty in Fatal High-Speed Crash

An Appleton woman has been convicted on charges stemming from a fatal high-speed crashlast year. Irma Garcia pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. Prosecutors say Garcia, who was 19 at the time, was high on mushrooms when she got behind the wheel and drove down the streets of Appleton at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
APPLETON, WI
Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
Family’s Appeal in 2018 Brown County Jail Shooting Dismissed

The appeal filed by the family of 26-year-old Johnathan Tubby, who was shot while in the Brown County Jail in 2018 has been denied. The 7th District Court of Appeals looked over the filing and agreed with the ruling that the officers did not violate Tubby’s rights when he was shot in a standoff.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Daily Arrest Records - July 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Hartford couple charged with smuggling drugs into Washington County Jail | By Lt. Tim Kemps

July 14, 2022 – Forty-two-year-old Ryan Paxton and his 33-year-old girlfriend Stephanie Doll, both of the City of Hartford, are now both charged in Washington County Circuit Court on felony charges of smuggling illegal contraband into the Washington County Jail after a several-month-long investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Motorcyclist dies in crash, roadway closed

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the crash on West 12th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, and the driver was the only...
OSHKOSH, WI
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after hitting a parked car on the 400-block of W. 12th Ave. in Oshkosh. Police say the crash happened at about 6:45 P.M. The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were the only person on the motorcycle and no one was inside the parked car.
OSHKOSH, WI
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead after colliding with a parked car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday. According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
Powerboat operator arrested in Fox River boat crash, faces several charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, WI
Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies responded and searched the area of the...
KEWASKUM, WI
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said two men are facing criminal charges following an overdose death. On June 1, officers responded to a home on Indiana Avenue for a report of a 27-year-old woman that was unresponsive. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant was pronounced dead. Authorities said a search of the scene revealed evidence of narcotic use.
STEVENS POINT, WI

