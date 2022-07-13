Kenyon Pool accommodates all ages

There’s a place for everyone at the Kenyon Pool, whether you are 6 or 60 years old.

From the little pools to water aerobics classes, Kenyon Pool Manager Brandi Kyllo said the pool caters to all ages.

Local resident Heidi Haugen is not only a frequent participant of the morning and evening water aerobics classes, she also brings her grandkids to the pool in the summer.

“They love this pool,” Haugen said before the Thursday evening water aerobics class began.

The three different pool level depth are perfect for her grandkids. Her 1-year-old grandchild plays in the little pool, while the 3, 5 and 7-year-olds use the junior pool and the older grandkids use the big pool.

Haugen has been frequenting the water aerobics classes for 30 years now. She finds the classes to be a good outlet socially, emotionally and physically.

“It’s a great form of exercise, especially because I don’t like to sweat,” Haugen said with a laugh. “People talk, exercise and share lots of recipes.”

Among the nearly 20 participants of the Thursday evening class were groups of friends, mothers and daughters, and mothers and sons.

In previous classes, Haugen said husbands and wives have even attended together.

Haugen estimates there are a total of 50 to 75 people who attend the water aerobics sporadically over the summer.

While the group of attendees are mostly from the local/rural area, Kyllo said some have traveled from Faribault, West Concord, Dennison and Nerstrand.

Water aerobics classes take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 5:45-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

A busy season

Just one month into the 2022 pool season, Kyllo said staff are preparing for a number of private swimming lessons and pool parties in July.

Friday $1 Fun Nights continue to be a hit. Kyllo said kids like playing on the lily pad, listening to music and playing volleyball.

In her first year of managing the Kenyon Pool, Kyllo said she is already thinking of pool fundraiser ideas to coordinate next year. She plans on starting a pool committee to help figure out what type of fundraisers the community would enjoy supporting.

“It really is a privilege to have a pool in town,” Kyllo said.

Some openings remain available for swimming lessons session. Those interested can sign their child or children up during pool hours.

As of right now, Kyllo said the pool will stay open until Aug. 21. It is possible it could remain open after that date, but that is dependent on the amount of workers available.

The end of August signals the start of volleyball practice, and college for some.

Open swim at the pool takes place from 12:30-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. weekends.

Family and day care swim (only in the little pools) is set from 11 a.m. to noon weekdays.

Lap swim and adult swim opportunities are available 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 5:45-6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.