ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Members of U.S. Senate panel fight over effects of abortion ruling on Black patients

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl4n6_0ge1RaPG00

Nurse checking blood pressure of female Black patient in clinic. Credit: Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday began wading through the dozens of state laws that have taken effect in the two weeks since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, and heard from witnesses who said the effect on Black patients will be especially harsh.

“People of color, specifically Black people, will feel the impact of the court’s decision in Dobbs more than any other racial group,” said Khiara M. Bridges, professor of law at UC Berkeley School of Law, referring to the decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women due to multiple factors, including structural racism.

But Bridges’ comments led to an acrimonious exchange with Republican senators in which they questioned whether she was advocating for more abortions among Black patients.

“You believe there ought to be more Black babies aborted, is that right?” Texas Sen. John Cornyn asked her. Bridges, who is Black, responded that the government ought to create conditions so that people can “lead lives filled with dignity and humanity.”

Witnesses and sharply split Democrats and Republicans in the tense hearing also argued over the protests, vandalism, violence and other crimes that have existed in the shadow of the abortion debate for decades.

Democrats recalled abortion providers and clinic workers killed by anti-abortion zealots, while Republicans condemned violence against anti-abortion pregnancy centers.

People protest in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.  Credit: by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The hearing is one of four this week in which congressional panels will look at the shifting health care and legal landscape after conservative justices ruled late last month that the court would no longer uphold the fundamental right to abortion that existed nationwide for nearly five decades.

Democrats questioned how the ruling might harm patient health and increase maternal mortality, while Republicans contended the ruling should be celebrated for returning the contentious issue to state legislatures.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it is possible that GOP state lawmakers could soon pass laws to imprison women who seek to terminate a pregnancy.

“Some Republican state lawmakers have even sought to punish women seeking abortion,” Durbin said. “For example, in Louisiana, Republican legislators sought to advance a bill in May that would have subjected women who terminate pregnancy to charges of criminal homicide.”

Anti-abortion groups have long said they view patients who get abortions as victims and have claimed they believe criminal laws should focus on the health care providers who perform abortions.

Women of color

Tuesday’s hearing included testy exchanges over the impact state abortion restrictions will have on women of color.

Bridges said the abortion rate for Black people is three to four times that of white patients. That, she said, is a direct result of a higher rate of “unintended pregnancy, which in turn is due to higher rates of poverty among Black people.”

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. Credit: Wikipedia

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Democrat, said abortion clinics in the state have seen the number of patients traveling from out of state double in the two weeks since the court released its opinion.

Stratton said she expected that number to increase as additional state laws take effect in the coming weeks and months.

Stratton, who is Black, also expressed concern about how abortion restrictions and bans would affect the health of Black women, who are more likely to experience maternal mortality than white or Hispanic women.

The CDC says those factors include variation in quality health care, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism and implicit bias.

“A post-Roe America will be devastating for Black women, whose maternal mortality rate is already two to three times higher than that of white women because of structural racism and misogyny,” Stratton said.

Stratton later expanded on what legal, safe abortion access means for Black women in response to a question from New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker, who is Black, said GOP senators made it sound like “access to safe abortion care is somehow racist against African Americans.”

Having access to safe abortions, Stratton said, is “liberating for Black women.”

“To be able to have bodily autonomy and the ability to decide what’s best for their bodies for their lives and their futures,” Stratton said.

Cornyn, a Texas Republican, asked Bridges about the structural racism she mentioned earlier in the day that has led to higher instances of abortion among Black patients, and asked if she believes “there ought to be more Black babies aborted.”

When she said conditions need to be created so people can lead lives of dignity, Cornyn followed up, asking if in her way of “thinking, that happens when more Black babies are aborted?”

Bridges responded that she trusts Black people with the capacity to think through the implications of pregnancy. “I think they have agency, they have intelligence, they know what is best for themselves and I would love to create the conditions under which they can live lives that are filled with dignity and humanity.”

Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee spoke out in support of the Supreme Court ruling and against abortion, saying that the choice to end a pregnancy falls disproportionately on women of color.

“I hope to see states enacting stronger protections for life, including among other things laws prohibiting abortions based on the race, sex or disability of the baby,” he said. “I hope these laws would protect all babies, including Black babies.”

Violence condemned

Durbin and ranking member Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, began the hearing condemning violence, saying it is not the answer.

Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton brought up protests outside Supreme Court justices’ houses in the Washington, D.C., area, as well as property crimes against anti-abortion pregnancy centers and other organizations, before asking the five witnesses to condemn the violent acts.

“All across the board, violence is unacceptable,” Stratton said. “We know that arson, bombings, assaults, which have increased exponentially, stalkings, have gone up 600% since 2020 against those that are abortion providers.”

“So I condemn any acts of violence and absolutely do not believe anybody should experience threats to their wellbeing and safety. But that should apply equally across the board.”

Denise Harle, senior counsel and director of The Center For Life at the conservative and anti-abortion legal group Alliance for Defending Freedom, said she condemned violence but added that she believes abortion is an act of violence.

Bridges condemned violence, before citing statistics that showed increases in blockades outside abortion clinics, planting of hoax devices that resemble bombs, invasions at clinics, and assault and battery.

Heidi Matzke, executive director of the Alternatives Pregnancy Center in California, which has doctors and nurses on staff and says it “offers hopeful alternatives to the abortion choice,” said “violence should never be carried out on anyone, at any time.”

“Pregnancy centers recently since the overturning, the violence has been overwhelming that we sustained and the amount of money we’ve had to protect ourselves… is unbelievable,” Matzke said.

Dr. Colleen P. McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said she appreciated Cotton’s outrage for violence before reading off the names of nine abortion providers and clinic workers who have been killed because they provide abortion, or were in a clinic.

“Echoing all of my fellow panelists here, I absolutely condemn violence against everyone, including abortion providers,” she said.

The post Members of U.S. Senate panel fight over effects of abortion ruling on Black patients appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL Planned Parenthood braces for surge in out-of-state patients following Roe v. Wade ruling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Abortion providers in Florida that have seen an influx of out-of-state patients for months are bracing for even more, mostly from Georgia but also from neighboring Southern states. “Planned Parenthood centers are busy already. We’ll be even busier, from neighboring states,” said Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. “We’ve […] The post FL Planned Parenthood braces for surge in out-of-state patients following Roe v. Wade ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Judge enjoins 15-week abortion ban but appeal means state can enforce it for now

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As promised, a state trial judge on Tuesday issued a statewide injunction against enforcing HB 5, Florida’s new law banning most abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation. Also as promised, the state immediately filed an appeal. Under Florida’s appellate procedures, the appeal triggered an automatic stay against enforcing the injunction issued by Circuit Judge John Cooper […] The post Judge enjoins 15-week abortion ban but appeal means state can enforce it for now appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Juliana Stratton
Person
Cory Booker
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

2020 election: Group of FL Democrats braced themselves for interference if Trump lost

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democratic lawmakers were concerned during the 2020 presidential campaign that if GOP President Donald Trump, a Florida resident and mentor of Gov. Ron DeSantis, lost the popular vote in his home state, Republicans could cast the state’s electoral ballots for Trump anyway. “We long suspected the possibility of such a move if we [Democrats] […] The post 2020 election: Group of FL Democrats braced themselves for interference if Trump lost appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Black People#Abortion Issues#Black Women#Abortion Law#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Congress#U S Senate#The Supreme Court#Dobbs#Uc Berkeley School Of Law#Democrats#Republicans
Florida Phoenix

Pregnant patients without access to abortion face a ‘death sentence,’ U.S. House panel told

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Witnesses told a U.S. House committee this week that pregnant patients who can’t obtain abortions will face higher mortality rates if they are forced to carry their pregnancies to term. “It is essentially a death sentence,” Michele Bratcher Goodwin, the chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Irvine, told lawmakers. Democratic […] The post Pregnant patients without access to abortion face a ‘death sentence,’ U.S. House panel told appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Claiming that Florida schools are undergoing “leftist indoctrination,” a “leftist agenda,” and “sexualization of children,” Gov. Ron DeSantis called on hundreds of members of “Moms For Liberty,” gathered in Tampa Friday, to fight. “You’ve got to stand up and you’ve got to fight,” DeSantis said in a keynote speech to the conservative, nearly […] The post DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Call Florida’s governor ‘Developer-Santis’ because he bows to builders’ every wish

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nicknames can tell you so much about politicians. “Walkin’ Lawton” Chiles earned his for hiking the whole state while campaigning for the U.S. Senate. Bob Graham was dubbed “Governor Jell-O” for his wishy-washy ways when he first took office, but he sh-sh-shimmied out of that one. An angry mob dubbed then-Gov. Rick Scott. “Red Tide […] The post Call Florida’s governor ‘Developer-Santis’ because he bows to builders’ every wish appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco has the most sinkholes in the state. It’s got more nudist resorts than the rest of the country. The Klan once adopted a highway here. And now the place is infested with giant African land snails.
Florida Phoenix

FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of reform efforts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics. It was the third strike in a decade for groups of ex-spouses seeking to […] The post FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of reform efforts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fried knocks Crist’s abortion-rights credentials as 15-week ban takes effect

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried wants primary voters worried about the loss of abortion rights to remember that her opponent, Charlie Crist, named three of the justices of the Florida Supreme Court, which will decide whether they keep those rights. Fried, who serves as commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and is the only Democrat […] The post Fried knocks Crist’s abortion-rights credentials as 15-week ban takes effect appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy