BA.5, the newest, most contagious coronavirus variant, is in the Lehigh Valley. Here’s what local experts have to say about it

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
COVID tests Paul Muschick/The Morning Call/TNS

The virus that causes COVID-19 is evolving at a rapid pace, and the newest subvariants of the omicron strain are in the Lehigh Valley — and have been for weeks.

The BA.5 variant of omicron and, to a lesser extent, a subvariant named BA.4, are the newest strains of COVID sweeping across the nation. Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease expert for St. Luke’s University Health Network, said BA.4 and BA.5 were first detected about four to six weeks ago, though the new strains only recently became dominant.

BA.5 and BA.4 follow the trend set by all variants and the omicron subvariants before them: They are the most contagious ones yet.

“This is something that we would have never predicted. BA.2, when we looked at that, we said this is perhaps one of the most transmissible viruses that we’ve experienced or seen in modern clinical medicine,” Dr. Timothy Friel, chair of infectious disease for Lehigh Valley Health Network, said. “BA.4 and BA.5 outdid that in a remarkable fashion.”

BA.5 is now the dominant strain nationally, accounting for about 65% of viral circulation as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.4, though similar to BA.5, hasn’t gotten the same foothold and was at about 16% Saturday.

For much of the summer, the Northeast hasn’t seen the same spread of BA.5 as most parts of the country have. But it’s starting to catch up. The CDC’s Health Region 3, which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia — BA.5 accounted for 56% of COVID circulation as of Sunday.

Like other omicron subvariants, an infection with BA.5 typically results in less severe illness than earlier strains did. Jahre said even the loss of taste and smell, which was prevalent in earlier infections, has become less common. Instead, the most common symptoms are runny nose, sore throat, fever in the low 100s, muscle soreness and fatigue.

Friel said those most vulnerable to severe COVID illness are still getting very sick, even if they are vaccinated. These include the elderly, especially those over 75, as well as those with compromised immune systems and/or preexisting conditions.

“Even an infection, one that would be perhaps more mild in someone else, can have more devastating consequences when someone’s dealing with all of those other comorbidities at the same time,” Friel said.

Both subvariants also appear to be able to slip past prior immunity from COVID-19. Friel reported seeing many vaccinated people with COVID infections, but also more reinfections than at any other point in the pandemic.

The COVID vaccines are still very effective at protecting most people from severe illness and death.

Jahre added that about half of St. Luke’s COVID patients are unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated primarily belong to the high-risk groups. He said he strongly encourages anyone at higher risk of severe COVID illness to wear masks, make sure they are up to date on their shots, and take other precautions to protect themselves.

Because of how incredibly transmissible BA.5 is, Jahre said being outside doesn’t offer the same protection against spread as it did earlier in the pandemic.

“What we have seen with a number of people is their contact was very likely outdoors,” Jahre said. “So what you have to be able to take into account right now, if you’re very vulnerable, is even if you’re outdoors, if you’re attending crowded events, like a sports event or an outdoor concert, your proximity to other individuals, particularly if there’s not a lot of ventilation or wind.”

COVID case counts are low and declining, but Friel said that doesn’t tell us as much as it did earlier in the pandemic. Most people test for COVID with rapid tests at home, and may not report the results, meaning the official data could be under-representing the true prevalence of COVID.

BA.5, like some previous subvariants of omicron, can be more difficult to test for in the earliest stages of an infection . During the first several days after exposure, there may not be a large enough concentration of virus throughout the body for tests to determine if is a patient is infected. That goes for home tests or PCR lab tests, and can result in a false negative.

Friel said experts don’t have a great way to track the virus in real time, but must rely on lagging indicators, such as hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and deaths.

COVID hospitalizations have remained steady since mid-June in Pennsylvania, usually 1,300-1,400. LVHN’s COVID hospitalizations have been relatively stable, and were at 72 across the network, according to LVHN’s COVID dashboard. St. Luke’s has averaged about 40-60 hospitalized COVID patients each day over the last few weeks.

Friel said the next few weeks will show BA.5′s impact on the region. He said the parts of the world where BA.5 hit first — such as Portugal, the United Kingdom and France — have not suffered huge increases in COVID-related deaths, which is a good sign.

Jahre said, unfortunately, despite vaccines and post-infection treatments becoming widely available and better vaccines on the horizon, the point where we truly bring COVID under control is not yet in sight.

“It’s been said that everybody is tired of COVID — they’re so past COVID. We understand that, but we also know that COVID isn’t through with us,” Jahre said.

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .

Comments / 36

JTB
4d ago

Another article I just read within the last few days describes how cases of covid in Pennsylvania are dropping like a rock. Which is it? Come on people. Give up on these scare tactics already. Move on.

Reply
18
Alexander Takacs
4d ago

Here we go again coming up on three years scaring people the common cold and flu has never gone away and none of the variants will go away

Reply
22
Timothy Kelly
4d ago

Don’t take the manipulated PCR test……..you’ll be fine when your cold is over……..remember the jabs don’t prevent infection or transmission

Reply(5)
9
