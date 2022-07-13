ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 men fatally shot in less than 3 hours in separate incidents in the Bronx and Brooklyn

By Rocco Parascandola Police Bureau Chief
Daily News
 4 days ago

Four men were fatally shot in less than three hours in separate incidents in the Bronx and Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

There were no immediate arrests in any of the slayings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qraED_0ge1RXhx00
Police on the scene of the shooting on E. 234th St. in the Bronx late Tuesday. (Sam Costanza/for New York Daily News)

The spate of gun violence began about 10:45 p.m. in the Bronx when a 31-year-old man was shot in the upper body in front of an apartment building on E. 234th St. near White Plains Road in Wakefield, police said.

The victim was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

The Daily News is withholding the name of the victim pending family notification by cops.

A friend, who was afraid to share his own name, said the victim grew up in the apartment building but no longer lived there.

“He was a good guy. I don’t know what he had going on,” the friend said. “It’s pretty crazy. He was just sitting there...I think somebody from outside was probably watching him or something.”

The friend said the victim often came around driving a different rental car.

“It’s just sad. To be honest that sh-- kills me,” the friend said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFJuH_0ge1RXhx00
Memorial candles outside 686 E. 234th St. in Wakefield in the Bronx on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot. (Emma Seiwell/for New York Daily News)

Less than a half-hour later, a gunman in Brooklyn fatally shot Dextroy Dublin, 29, at a Brownsville apartment building on Thomas Boyland St. near Rockaway Ave.

Dublin was struck in the left leg about 11:10 p.m., with the bullet apparently hitting an artery, police said. He died after medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital.

He lived in Crown Heights, about a mile from where he was killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynoA6_0ge1RXhx00
A gunman in Brooklyn shot a 29-year-old man at a Brownsville apartment building on Thomas Boyland St. near Rockaway Ave. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News)

Linden Cadogam, 60, said the shots roused him from her bed.

”I heard gunshots fired. It was like at the front of the building,” he said. “I heard two loud bang bang shots back to back... The next thing you know people were screaming.”

Cadogam recognized Dublin as someone who frequented the building.

“I just know him by face,” he said. “This place is safe, never really nothing like this happens over here. I’ve lived here over 30 something years and never seen nothing like this.”

The gun violence wasn’t over.

As Tuesday turned into Wednesday, a 24-year-old was shot just past 12:30 a.m. during a confrontation less than three miles away, on Lincoln Ave. near Fulton St. in East New York. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3epN_0ge1RXhx00
NYPD 75th Precinct officers are seen on Lincoln and McKinley Aves. in Brooklyn, near the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News)

The spate of deadly gunplay ended back in the Bronx when 34-year-old Melquan Cooper was shot on the Grand Concourse near E. 183rd St. about 1:05 a.m., police said.

Cooper, found unconscious with a bullet wound to his upper body, died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

“It was two shots. Two close range,” said a resident of a nearby shelter, who was too scared to give her name. “When it’s close it doesn’t sound like a firecracker. I knew it was gunshots. Firecrackers don’t sound like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gmrou_0ge1RXhx00
Murder victim Melquan Cooper, 34.

Another witness said Cooper was hit in the back as he was trying to run away.

“When I got here he was on his stomach,” the neighbor said. “He kept moaning. And I’m like ‘Bro you got this.’ Holding him. Putting pressure. He was hit in his back. He was trying to run away.”

Residents at the shelter said Cooper had lived there about two years ago, but frequently returned to the block to visit friends. They said he had been sitting on the steps of a church two doors down before gunshots rang out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hjo67_0ge1RXhx00
Blood is pictured on the sidewalk on the Grand Concourse Wednesday morning. (Barry Williams/for New York Daily News)

Hours later, a minister was seen hosing Cooper’s blood off the sidewalk.

“He was a really good friend of ours,” said Yajaria Gomez, 45. “Such a humble person. A person that never got into any problems with anybody. Never ever. He didn’t argue with nobody. You needed anything, you needed a dollar, he would give it to you. He was just that good a person.”

Gomez was sick of the violence.

“Where are these young kids getting these guns?” she said. “I don’t understand that. They need to have better laws.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDG1N_0ge1RXhx00
The spate of deadly gunplay ended in the Bronx when 34-year-old Melquan Cooper was shot on the Grand Concourse near E 183rd St. about 1:05 a.m., pictured here later Wednesday morning. (Barry Williams/for New York Daily News)

Her husband, Erik Gomez, 34. was shot in the leg in 2020 during a robbery and is still getting physical therapy.

“It’s bad right now,” he said. “It’s horrible. It’s the worst it’s ever been. I grew up in Washington Heights. It’s worse.”

Cop said Cooper had five unsealed arrests on his record dating back to 2010, police said. His most recent arrest was for drug possession in April.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell last week noted that the city had seen a 31.6% decline in murders in June, with 26 reported last month compared with 38 in June 2021.

There have been 222 murders in the city this year as of June 10, compared to 241 murders during the same period. That grim tally does not include Tuesday’s overnight outbreak of deadly gun violence.

