ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yankees bring rare 3-game skid into game vs. surging Reds

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIU4s_0ge1RN7v00

The New York Yankees were one inning away from another win on Tuesday night. And it was a game in which they were resting Aaron Judge.

Instead, the best team in baseball endured the worst collapse of their outstanding season. Clay Holmes allowed four runs in the ninth inning and did not retire any of the five batters he faced in a 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Judge is expected to return to the starting lineup Wednesday night when the Yankees host the surging Reds and will attempt to snap their second three-game losing streak of the season.

Judge was not in the starting lineup Tuesday. and his lone appearance came as a pinch hitter in the ninth. He struck out against Alexis Diaz to lead off the inning.

“I’m just being cautious,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said about seven hours before his team dropped to 49-1 when leading after eight innings. “I’m trying to strike a balance between the urgency of the situation against playing the long game.”

New York’s other three-game losing streak was May 22-23 when it dropped a doubleheader to the Chicago White Sox and lost to Baltimore. Each game in this skid has seen New York blow late leads.

“It definitely feels a little bit unusual, which I think is a good thing,” New York third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “Just tells you how well we have played.”

The Reds are on a five-game winning streak after Jonathan India hit a two-run single off Wandy Peralta to cap the unlikely comeback. Cincinnati had been 0-48 when trailing through eight before Tuesday.

The Reds are seeking six straight wins for the first time since June 11-16, 2021.

Besides India’s clutch hit, Tyler Naquin hit an RBI single off Holmes. Joey Votto contributed to the rally with a single that snapped his 0-for-17 skid after the first baseman missed seven straight games with back tightness.

“To get down 0-2 right there in that situation, it takes a big at-bat to win the game, and he came through,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Cincinnati is 7-3 in its past 10 games. The Reds earned five of those wins in the ninth, or beyond, including walk-off wins over the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

Right-hander Luis Severino (5-3, 3.11 ERA) will start for the Yankees on Wednesday. He allowed four hits in six innings during a 16-0 win at Pittsburgh last Wednesday and has completed at least six innings in eight of past nine starts.

Severino’s only previous start against the Reds was July 26, 2017, when he allowed two unearned runs and three hits in seven innings in a 9-5 win.

Left-hander Mike Minor (1-6, 6.63), who is 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA over his past four starts, will take the ball for Cincinnati. Minor’s losing streak continued Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh when he allowed four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Minor is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Yankees. His last appearance against them was 7 1/3 scoreless innings for Texas in New York on Sept. 2, 2019.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Baltimore, OH
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Lucas Giolito
ClutchPoints

2 biggest needs for Astros ahead of MLB trade deadline

At the time of print, the Houston Astros currently boast a 58-30 record, the third-best mark in the majors in 2022. Houston has combined an elite pitching staff with a capable lineup and looks like a legitimate contender to advance to the World Series. However, that doesn’t mean that the...
HOUSTON, TX
TownLift

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A

SALT LAKE CITY — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Braves#The New York Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says the Braves will have a much different approach to trade deadline

Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy