For the mug amateur, professional golf is borderline witchcraft. For we – the hacker, the chopper, the handicapped – it is impossible to relate to the cognition that golf’s elite have for their game. It is a dark art to simply play in, much less contend for, the Open Championship, the oldest and greatest major hosted by a royal and ancient society at the ‘home of golf’. To win on the Old Course at St Andrews? Well, this is not normal behaviour at all.

GOLF ・ 41 MINUTES AGO