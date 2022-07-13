ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

3 Big Things Today, July 13, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat futures surged in volatile trading overnight as the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its outlook for exports. The USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report showed domestic wheat exports are now forecast at 800 million bushels, up from the previous outlook for 775 million. The USDA...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soy steady-up 1 cent, wheat down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a fifth straight session on technical selling and optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine, raising the prospect of strong competition on the export market. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $7.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 4-3/4 cents at $8.44, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $9.09-3/4. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures head higher on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Traders monitoring talks about Black Sea grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 133,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.05-1/4. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybeans flat to firmer in rangebound trade, seeking direction. Worries about sluggish U.S. soy export demand offset spillover support from higher vegetable oil markets. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $14.73-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last unchanged at $13.41. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Montana State
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up 1.6%, prices recover from 5-month low; corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn slid after gaining on Friday on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying, short-covering

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with some end-of-week short-covering and bargain buying noted when prices dipped during the session. * Soybean processors crushed 164.677 million bushels of soybeans during June, more than expected ,but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel. * Prices hit resistance around their 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures were down $11.00 at $391.60 a ton and December soyoil was up 2.45 cents at 58.23 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 3.8%, soymeal was down 3.0% and soyoil was down 3.7%. * Soyoil has fallen for six weeks in a row. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives

MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton and pulses in India, although rice planting is still lagging behind due to scant rainfall in northern states. Farmers planted summer-sown crops on 59.2 million hectares,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Biologicals for drought-stressed crops and nutrient efficiency

The biologicals space continues to develop and one key area that companies like Corteva are trying to refine is the lifespan of products in the marketplace. Ryan Ridder, U.S. product manager for biologicals and fungicides at Corteva, says that even with continual shifts in the space, products with the right mode of action can work better for the farmer in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and more.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by low water levels

HAMBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine in Germany, traders said on Friday. Shipping on the river is being hampered in Germany south of Duisburg and Cologne, with water levels at the chokepoint...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres - co spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices rise on export demand; corn, soy also climb

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by strong export sales with the recent drop in prices leading to a pick-up in demand in the physical market. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.5% to $7.98-3/4 a bushel, as...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine hurrying to agree grain deal next week - official source

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. Asked if it was realistic for the deal to be signed next week,...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia calls for G20 joint forum to tackle food crisis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a G20 joint forum to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis. She said the world is facing alarming global hunger due to war,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests 3.6 mln T grain with low yield so far, farm ministry says

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 3.6 million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest from about 10% of the sowing area, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the yield averaged 2.93 tonnes per hectare. Ministry data showed that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Food is a factor in inflation double whammy

Wholesale prices rocketed by a near-record 11.3% for the year ending in June, said the Labor Department on Thursday, a day after it reported that consumer prices had soared 9.1% during same period. Food was an inflationary factor in both reports, although some analysts saw signs that the momentum for higher prices was easing.
BUSINESS

