ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newborn screening program used to aid criminal investigation, public defender says

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJMpk_0ge1NnSB00
The state Office of the Public Defender alleges law enforcement used DNA collected as part of a health screening program for New Jersey infants to charge a child's father with a crime. (Getty Images)

Blood drawn as part of a mandatory New Jersey newborn testing program could end up as evidence in the hands of law enforcement.

The state Office of the Public Defender is alleging law enforcement in New Jersey obtained blood taken as part of the program and used it to charge the child’s father with a crime, an allegation that has led to cries of alarm from civil liberties advocates.

“This program was developed for health purposes and to protect health, and there’s no consent process for the state taking this information from newborns,” Jeanne LoCicero, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, told the New Jersey Monitor. “Parents, when this happens, trust the state to protect this sensitive information and not make it easily available to law enforcement agencies or other agencies.”

The controversy in New Jersey comes as police in other jurisdictions have drawn scrutiny for the methods they use to obtain DNA samples. Recently ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin alleged police used DNA collected from rape victims to tie them to crimes. In New York, cops are accused of giving cigarettes or sodas to suspects during interrogations so officers can secretly collect DNA from the objects.

Under New Jersey law, every child born here must be tested for 60 disorders within 48 hours of their birth. The decades-old program is meant to identify rare and potentially serious conditions in newborns.

A small amount of dried blood remains after the tests are concluded, and those records can be retained for up to 23 years before being destroyed, according to state record retention schedules.

In at least one instance, law enforcement has used those records to aid in the criminal investigation of a 1996 sexual assault, the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender alleges in a new lawsuit targeting the state Department of Health and other entities (the New Jersey Monitor is a co-plaintiff).

Instead of seeking a warrant for which officers did not have probable cause, the New Jersey State Police subpoenaed the testing program to obtain the blood sample of a child, now nine years old, whose father was suspected of committing the assault, the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender claims.

DNA analysis conducted by the State Police was later used as probable cause for a warrant to obtain DNA from the father, who was subsequently charged in the assault case.

LoCicero warned the police’s actions, as alleged by the public defender’s office, should worry everyone.

“Because DNA contains intimate, private information about not only the newborn but their family, we need to make sure that that private information is protected from government intrusion, whether it be in this context or a wide range of others,” LoCicero said.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police did not return a request seeking comment.

LoCicero said the blood screening records should be subject to disclosure only with parental consent — or the child’s consent if they are an adult — or under a warrant approved by a judge.

It’s not clear how often or how many law enforcement agencies have used testing program records to aid criminal investigations.

Open Public Records Act requests filed by the Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor seeking a list of subpoenas served on the state-run lab that conducts the screenings were denied by the state, which cited court confidentiality rules surrounding grand jury records.

The state declined to release redacted subpoenas and did not provide an index that would have made clear how many subpoenas were served against the Newborn Screening Laboratory.

The New Jersey Monitor and Office of the Public Defender on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to force those disclosures.

“The Office of the Public Defender is very concerned by the previously unheard of demand for infants’ DNA in pursuit of a criminal investigation,” said Jennifer Selliti, a spokesperson for the public defender. “We believe information about how widespread this practice is should be fully disclosed to the public.”

In response to Boudin’s claims about how police are using the DNA of rape victims, California lawmakers are advancing a bill that would bar authorities from keeping rape victims’ DNA in a database for any reason other than identifying their attackers.

Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department is facing a class-action lawsuit over its practice of collecting DNA from suspects who leave cigarette butts, bottles, and cans behind in interrogation rooms. Such seizures are allowed in New York under a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful search and seizure do not apply to garbage, but they’re barred under New Jersey case law.

Last month, the New Jersey Supreme Court limited when authorities can use DNA evidence, saying they cannot cite lab testing delays or other administrative issues to circumvent the five-year statute of limitations on prosecuting most crimes.

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Changes coming to jury selection in New Jersey

The next time you’re selected as a juror in New Jersey, expect more questions, new videos on implicit bias, and maybe even more money. In an effort to reduce bias in jury selection and expand the pool of prospective jurors, the state Supreme Court is adopting 25 changes to the selection process, the court announced Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
cnyhomepage.com

New York COVID update Thursday, July 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

To assure the integrity of our elections, New Jersey must mandate the use of paper ballots | Opinion

In 2019, one year prior to the most critical election in our nation’s history, I called on my colleagues in Essex County government to take the necessary steps to protect and secure the integrity of our elections and election results. In my role at the time as president of the Essex County Board of Commissioners, I began working alongside SOMA Action’s Voting Rights Committee, the Rutgers Law School International Human Rights Clinic, as well as community leaders and activists, who were concerned about the vulnerability of electronic paperless voting machines to tampering and interference by outside agencies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Superstorm Sandy Contractors Sentenced To NJ Prison For Theft: Prosecutor

Two contractors have been sentenced to New Jersey state prison for defrauding homeowners for repairs after Superstorm Sandy on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 to four years in state prison for theft by failure to make required disposition, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
CELEBRATION, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Criminal Investigations#U S Supreme Court#The New Jersey Monitor
NJ.com

Accused drug dealer charged in overdose that killed N.J. man

A Morris County resident was charged with distributing the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a 19-year-old man last year, authorities said Friday. John P. Rowe, 30, faces a first-degree charge of strict liability for drug-induced death in the Sept. 22, 2021 overdose of another man at a motel in Mount Olive, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The county medical examiner’s office found the man died from fentanyl toxicity.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

3 New Jersey Counties Are Among The Richest In America

We all know there is a lot of money to be found in New Jersey. As a matter of fact, the Garden State is home to three of the fifteen richest counties in the entire country. While most of us are just worried about paying the bills and filling up our gas tanks, others have a little more financial flexibility. And in some cases, much more flexibility.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Department of Health
New Jersey 101.5

Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
ANIMALS
94.5 PST

How recreational marijuana impacted New Jersey’s medical pot program

When the sale of recreational marijuana was about to begin in New Jersey back in April, there was concern the state’s medical marijuana program might be adversely impacted. Some medicinal cannabis advocates feared there could be a product shortage, and medical pot patients might be pushed to the sidelines when recreational sales got underway, but it turns out just the opposite has taken place.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NJ.com

N.J. man admits embezzling $2.37M from his employer

A Middlesex County man on Thursday admitted to embezzling $2.37 million from the New York-based company that employed him as controller. Gerard Beauzile, 60, South Plainfield, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement. Beauzile issued about...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
3K+
Followers
819
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy