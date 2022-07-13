Weather Forecast: Scorching Temperatures Rise to 110 Degrees in Texas

Several U.S. states have endured a heat wave, as well as extreme weather over the past few weeks.

Texas has been heavily hit, with the NWS issuing several excessive heat warnings over the past few weeks. Currently there is a heat advisory in place, across parts of southern Texas.

The scorching heat has lead to concerns of potential blackouts, as increasingly more people are using air conditioners, fans, air cooling units, pool pumps and other items.

Weather Forecast, Wednesday, July 13 - Texas

A heat advisory is in place, and will remain until Wednesday, July 13 at 9 p.m. CDT. This is for northern, central and southern parts of Texas.

Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees in the plains, 95 degrees in the mountains, and a scorching 110 degrees along the Rio Grande. Heat index values are expected to hit 110 degrees too.

Furthermore, the NWS has warned of potential thunderstorms across Fort Worth, stating that "there is a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly along and south of I-20 this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce severe downburst winds. Outside of any rain areas, temperatures will approach 105 degrees with heat indices near 108 degrees."

They have additionally warned that the excessive temperatures could lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses:

Heatstroke, according to Mayo Clinic:

High body temperature. A core body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) or higher, obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke.

Altered mental state or behavior. Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating. In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist.

Nausea and vomiting. You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit.

Flushed skin. Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases.

Rapid breathing. Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Racing heart rate. Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

Headache. Your head may throb.

An image of the Texas Power Grid on June, 9, 2022. Brandon Bell

Heat exhaustion, according to Mayo Clinic:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

How to Stay Safe in the Heat:

The NWS has outlined specific precautions for people to follow throughout this excessively hot weather: