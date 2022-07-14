ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Heidiland: On the trail of a children’s classic in the Swiss Alps

By Bernadette Fallon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4tu3_0ge1MLyA00

“The pretty little Swiss town of Mayenfeld lies at the foot of a mountain range, whose grim rugged peaks tower high above the valley below. Behind the town a footpath winds gently up to the heights and the air is fragrant with the scent of mountain flowers from the rich pastureland higher up. One sunny June morning, a tall sturdy young woman was climbing up the path. She had a bundle in one hand and held a little girl about five years old by the other.”

So starts the story of Heidi by Johanna Spyri, the multimillion best-selling children’s book that’s been translated into 55 languages and spawned a multitude of TV and film spin-offs. And one sunny June morning, 141 years after its first publication, I’m climbing that same path, from the town of Maienfeld in Switzerland ’s Rhine Valley to Heididorf – Heidi’s village in the Alps. The road is steep, but the sun is bright on the jagged mountain peaks rising ahead of me.

Mention Heidi to pretty much anyone and they’ll start to babble about Peter and goats, Clara and grandfather and a wheelchair pushed down a mountain. Heidi, surely the happiest child in the world, is plunged into despair when she’s sent away from her beloved grandfather, mountain and goats to be a companion to the sickly Clara in Frankfurt. Joy, pain, love and longing: this story has it all. Thankfully, it also has a happy ending as – spoiler alert! – Heidi comes home, Clara is healed and the wonder of life on the mountain continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ijHJ_0ge1MLyA00

Now, just like Heidi on her way back home to her grandfather, I’m climbing higher into the Alps as the houses, shops and pretty cafes of Maienfeld give way to lush vineyards and fields of chocolate-coloured cows. Like Heidi, I can see the twin peaks of Falkniss and snow-covered Scesaplanta ahead, the green valley spreading out behind me. After 30 minutes of walking, the tinkle of bells from goats high up on the slopes welcomes me to the village.

Heidi, sadly, didn’t exist outside Johanna Spyri’s imagination, but the area where her story is set did and was visited many times by the author, whose good friend Amalia lived here. A country girl herself, Johanna wrote Heidi when she was married and living in Zurich, pining for the fresh mountain air. I inhale big gulps of it now, sitting in the shade of a large tree overlooking the valley, a few friendly hens pecking around my feet.

This tree would have been a young sapling when Johanna first visited in the mid 1800s and the area, with its Town Hall, school, barns and homes, a thriving community in winter, when families came down from their Alpine huts to escape the worst of the snow and send their children to school.

Just like Heidi on her way back home to her grandfather, I’m climbing higher into the Alps as the houses, shops and pretty cafes of Maienfeld give way to lush vineyards and fields of chocolate-coloured cows

These days it has become a living museum to Heidi, telling the story of 19th-century life in the Alps. You can visit the town hall with its one-roomed school, Heidi’s village home and grandfather’s alpine hut, all kitted out in the furnishings and accessories of the time – buy a ticket in Heididorf’s only shop, which also sells souvenirs, ice cream, takeaway coffee and houses Switzerland’s smallest post office.

The school is kitted out for its 19th-century pupils and has their photos on the wall, grains and herbs hang drying in the barn next door. The houses are stocked with everything needed for daily life, from milking stools to cheese forms, snowshoes and scythes. You can pet the goats in the pastures and climb the ladder to Heidi’s loft bedroom with its bed of straw.

Today, there’s even a “grandfather” figure called Hans sitting outside the hut, whittling wooden edelweiss and breaking into the occasional yodel. Workshops on local crafts like wood carving, spinning and lace-making run regularly at the hut for those looking to more fully immerse themselves in the Heidiland experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhgLB_0ge1MLyA00

The Johanna Spyri Museum above the shop has information about her life and books, with screens showing TV and film adaptations from the 1920s to 2015, and an entire wall of Heidi translations, including Arabic and Japanese editions ( Heidi is huge in Japan since it was released as an anime in the 1970s).

A sign points up to Heidialp, the remote hut where Heidi and grandfather would have moved to in the sunny summer months and where the resident shepherd will serve you refreshments on the terrace (you can’t go in, it’s his home). But, as it’s turning cloudy, I make my way back down the mountain. Buses also run from Maienfeld to Heididorf, or you can drive and park beside the Heidihof restaurant, a six-minute walk from the village.

The sun is back the next day and I take the train one stop from Maienfeld to Bad Ragaz, then a local bus 3km to the foot of Mount Pizol and a 15-minute cable car ride up the mountain in blazing sunshine. I feel like I’m on top of the world as I start to walk the circular Heidipfad trail, a gentle climb through idyllic scenery, past cascading mountain streams, fir trees and painted goats where I could follow the riddles (if only I spoke German).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lzFw_0ge1MLyA00

It takes two and a half hours to complete; along the way there are playgrounds and barbecue spots, a café for scenic refreshments and a wooden swing perched on one of the highest peaks. It’s breathtakingly beautiful, with panoramic views over the valley and Lake Walen, and the high Alps in the distance, still covered in snow.

I loved Heidi as a child and reread it in lockdown, when its themes of loss and separation were particularly poignant. But this story is mainly about the power of love and the great outdoors, which also had their place when we were forced to stay put during the pandemic. Like the book, the “Heidiland” experiences are simple, authentic and joyfully steeped in nature. Viewed through Heidi’s eyes or not, it’s a very special part of the world to visit.

Travel essentials

Getting there

Trying to fly less?

Take the Eurostar to Paris, then change for a take a TGV-Lyria high-speed train to Zurich in four hours. Maienfeld is just over one hour by train from Zurich (change at Sargans).

Fine with flying?

You can fly to Zurich from London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh with Swiss Air. Maienfeld is just over one hour by train from Zurich (change at Sargans).

Getting around

A Swiss Travel Pass, from £186 for three days, offers unlimited travel on the country’s rail, bus and boat network; mystsnet.com.

Staying there

The Swiss Heidi Hotel in Maienfeld is a five-minute walk from the train station, with views of the surrounding Grisons mountains. Bright, pleasant and welcoming, a small bistro with outdoor terrace serves food all day. Rooms from £118; swissheidihotel.ch

More information

You can wander freely around Heididorf and visit the shop, but to enter the houses and museum you’ll need a ticket; £11.50 adult, £4.90 child, under 4s free.

Return ticket on Mount Pizol cable car to the Heidi trail costs £30 for adults and £15 for children; family ticket for two adults and all children costs £75.

For more information on the region visit Heidiland.com.

For more information on Switzerland, visit MySwitzerland.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cycling-Injured Roglic abandons Tour de France

RODEZ, France, July 17 (Reuters) - Slovenian Primoz Roglic has abandoned the Tour de France to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week of the race, the 2020 runner-up said on Sunday.
CYCLING
outsidemagazine

Jornet, Dauwalter Headline 2022 Hardrock 100 Showdowns

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Kilian Jornet is back in Silverton, Colorado, to compete in what many consider the world’s hardest 100-mile trail-running race. The...
SILVERTON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johanna Spyri
Indy100

'Emergency bank holiday' requested amid scorching UK temperatures

Picky bit dinners and small talk about the weather have just ramped up a notch. The UK has been hit with some serious heat this week – and it's about to get even hotter with scorching temperatures of 40°C across some parts of the UK. Cambridge currently holds the highest temperature record, reaching 38.7°C in July 2019.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scotland suffer series heartbreak in Argentina after late Emiliano Boffelli try

Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli crossed after the 80-minute mark to deny Scotland a tour series victory in Argentina.Scotland were 15 points ahead with half an hour left following try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman but the hosts fought back to seal a 34-31 victory in front of 30,000 fans in Santiago del Estero.The pulsating decider ended in dramatic fashion when Argentina worked the ball out wide for Boffelli – who finished with 17 points – to go over following some sustained late pressure.The winger had squandered a good chance for an early try when he mishandled...
RUGBY
The Independent

31C predicted across parts of England on Sunday ahead of record-breaking highs

Temperatures are predicted to hit 31C across central England on Sunday ahead of record-breaking highs next week.The Met Office has forecast dry weather in Wales, the Midlands, the South East and south-west England on Sunday as temperatures jump to 31C in most places when an amber extreme heat warning comes in to force.The North West and north-east England, and Scotland, meanwhile are predicted to have a cloudier day, with some showers or rain at times.Exceptional, if not unprecedented temperatures have been and will continue to affect western Europe in the coming daysThe heat in Iberia should ease a little, but...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Full schedule, results and venues for England, Northern Ireland and more

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Alps#Swiss Alps#The Alps#Heidiland#Heididorf
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
The Independent

American dream as tiny cheerleaders fly the flag for Britain

A troupe of tiny dancers is hoping to make history and conquer America’s cheerleading world championships if members can raise enough cash for the trans-Atlantic trip. The Red Hot Embers, a group of 10 girls all aged between five and seven, from a dance academy in Salford, would be the first international team of their age group to compete at The Summit Championships at Disney World in Florida.
WORLD
The Independent

Netherlands and Sweden out to seal Euro 2022 quarter-final spots

The Netherlands and Sweden will be out to book their places in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 when Group C concludes on Sunday.Switzerland and Portugal, though, still harbour dreams of upsetting the odds and making it out of what has proved a tight qualification battle.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Sunday’s action after Spain booked a quarter-final showdown with England and Germany finished off their group campaign with another impressive win.Slim hopes for SwissSwitzerland face a tall order as they aim to get the better of the Netherlands at Bramall Lane and reach the quarter-finals.Nils Nielsen’s side sit...
UEFA
The Independent

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praises Germany’s ‘very solid’ performance after win

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a “very solid” performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes.The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal at Stadium MK before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne’s header.Germany skipper Popp then notched her third goal of the tournament with a 48th-minute header, and substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a strike just after...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

Rocket blasts off from Scottish moor as students aim for space

A group of university students have launched a rocket 16,000ft into the air from a moor in Scotland, as they attempt to one day cross the boundary of space.On Saturday evening, a rocket named Nebula blasted off from Fairlie Moore in North Ayrshire after a “nerve-wracking” effort to prepare it as a launch deadline approached.It was a test flight for parts which will one day leave the Earth’s atmosphere and bring the rocket back down to the ground.Imperial College London’s Karman Space Programme hopes to become the first university team to launch a reusable rocket into space.Remember how #OurImperial students...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy