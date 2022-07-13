ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Three million people in England yet to get a Covid jab

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwG2o_0ge1MDuM00

Three million people remain unvaccinated against Covid as MPs call for renewed push on vaccine roll out.

The Public Accounts Committee warned on Wednesday many of the unvaccinated individuals are “young city-dwellers” with just five cities accounting for a quarter of those not jabbed.

MPs warned people remain at risk of death and hospitalisation, calling for the NHS and public health authorities to “redouble” efforts on vaccinations .

It comes ahead of a decision from the government’s Joint Committee On Vaccinations and Immunisations on the roll out of autumn Covid boosters.

The new “widespread” Omicron wave prompted public health authorities in Europe to recommend a second booster Covid jab to the over 60s earlier this week.

NHS England data showed as of Tuesday five million people have had a fourth Covid vaccine dose and 171,388 have had a fifth.

The MP’s warning comes as new figures published Wednesday revealed the UK’s death toll from Covid-19 has passed the 200,000 mark.

The grim milestone comes as infections and hospital admissions are once again on the rise, driven by the coronavirus subvariant Omicron BA.2 - though the number of deaths remains well below levels reached in previous waves.

The number of mentions of Covid-19 on death certificates has always been the most reliable and consistent measure of coronavirus mortality, as it not affected by factors such as reduced levels of testing, as happened in the early months of the pandemic.

It is now the only UK-wide measure of mortality.

MPs report has warned of persistent low uptake among some vulnerable groups such as pregnant women. As of February only 58 per cent had received two doses.

NHS England, the report said, has begun reducing staffing in vaccination sites for 2022 in anticipation of lower demand.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier, said: “The Department and NHS England must build on the initial successes of the vaccine programme and redouble efforts to reach people who are unvaccinated and at greater risk of becoming hospitalised or dying as a result of Covid-19.

“Despite work to date, low vaccination rates persist in many vulnerable groups and fresh approaches are needed to reach then.

“The Committee recognises the enormous effort by those who developed, secured and administered our Covid vaccines. The vaccine programme made a real difference. As well as saving lives it has reduced the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important that the early success does not mean that the Department and NHS England take their eye off the ball in tackling future challenges and getting vaccines to hard to reach groups.”

The Independent

Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Voices: A Covid wave is sweeping Britain again – how worried should we be?

We are in the midst of yet another Covid wave. Prevalence is high and rising. The latest ONS (Office for National Statistics) infection survey suggests that over 5.3 per cent of people across the UK are currently infected – more than one in every 19 people. This means that even if half of all people with Covid are isolating, you only need 30 people in a room before it becomes more likely than not that you are sharing air with someone who has it. That could be in a classroom, for example.Hospitals are feeling the effects. Admissions are averaging...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Code Red: Why coming heatwave will put even freak summer of 1976 into the shade

Railway lines are melting, wildfires are raging and ambulance services are said to be on the brink of collapse.The current heatwave is bringing chaos to the UK.In a country where summer, as George II once noted, tends to be “three fine days and a thunderstorm”, forecasts that temperatures will smash the 40C barrier next week are enough to send a shiver down the spine. Metaphorically speaking, of course.But how does this spell of searingly hot weather – so intense the Met Office has now issued a red warning – compare with what has become the gold standard of hot UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Experimental brain test on Canadian girl with autism stuns researchers trying to prevent severe self-harm

The preliminary results of an experiment on a Canadian girl diagnosed with a rare form of autism spectrum disorder has stunned researchers after they were able to send electrical signals deep into her brain and stop the 9-year-old from inflicting herself with severe self-harm.Ellie Tomjanovic lives in the southern Ontario city of Barrie, lying just about 100km away from the SickKids hospital in Toronto where she received the experimental treatment of deep-brain stimulations (DBS) in December 2020 for her self-injurious behaviour.Ellie, who was diagnosed with the rare genetic neurological disorder called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome when she was a child, had...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson attends Farnborough Air Show

Boris Johnson has arrived at Farnborough Air Show in one of his final public appearances as Prime Minister.He is meeting some of the 1,500 exhibitors at one of the world’s biggest aerospace and defence trade shows, which opened in Hampshire today.In a speech, Mr Johnson said: “I’m glad that I finally made it to Farnborough, this famous air show, in the climactic weeks of my time as Prime Minister.”Mr Johnson will later meet British astronaut Tim Peake and Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency.He will also view an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.The event usually...
U.K.
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson criticised for ‘exceptionally stupid’ tweet about heatwave

Jeremy Clarkson has prompted a backlash online after posting a tweet about the extreme weather conditions facing the UK.The UK and other parts of Europe are set to experience a heatwave this week, with parts of the UK forecasted to reach record-breaking highs of up to 42 degrees. On Twitter, former Top Gear host Clarkson wrote: “It’s very hot in the south of France but so far as I know, there’s no DefCon 8 level 3 killer death heatwave warning in place.”The remark has been widely interpreted as a dig at the UK government’s response to the heatwave. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Transport for London running reduced service due to heat wave

Transport for London is running a reduced service as a result of this week’s predicted record-breaking hot temperatures. A banner on the TfL website this morning warns thats a “reduced service is expected on all lines”, linking to a page with details of hot weather contingency plans on the network that includes introducing temporary speed reductions. As a result, Tfl is advising against all but essential travel. Those that must travel today and tomorrow are advised to always carry water. Signs were spotted last Friday advising customers at Acton Central Station that there will be just two London Overground...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Trains cancelled - live: Rail services reduced as parts of UK told not to travel

As the UK prepares for record-busting temperatures over the next two days, rail services across the country are being reduced.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary during the heatwave, with trains that are still running expected to be overcrowded and subject to delays.LNER has cancelled all afternoon and early evening trains on Tuesday, while East Midlands Railway has cancelled at least half of its inter-city links from Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to London St Pancras. Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures, meaning some trains will also be ordered...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train speed restrictions in place as Scotland braced for heatwave

Speed restrictions are being put in place on key rail routes in Scotland following the amber weather warning of extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday. Network Rail confirmed train speeds would be restricted between 1pm and 8pm on Monday, which will have an impact on most routes, with a 20mph speed restriction on the stretch of rail between Hyndland and Finnieston in Glasgow, which is thought to be the busiest route in Scotland.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The 10 hottest places on Earth, from Death Valley to Tunisia

Temperatures are soaring in the UK this month, with the mercury set to hit 34C in certain parts of the country on 17 June.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued several heat health alerts covering much of England.The London Fire Brigade has even warned people enjoying the sunny weather in parks to be wary of starting fires, tweeting: “make sure to clear away bottles and any broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.”But although it may feel scorching, the current heatwave has nothing on these 10 literal hotspots that have...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

