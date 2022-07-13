Amazon Prime Day: Save £57 on ghd gold styler straighteners now

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with sizzling savings to be had across all sections including tech , gaming , fitness , home appliances , TVs , laptops , alcohol and more.

You might be keeping an eye out for famous brands like Apple , Oral-B, Shark and Nintendo , or simply looking to shop an impressive Prime Day deal on a new toothbrush , AirPods or watch. Either way, we think you’ll appreciate the massive price cut we’ve found from popular hair tool name ghd.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Currently showcasing a sleek 34 per cent saving, ghd’s gold styler professional hair straighteners have been sliced in price by a sizeable £57, taking them from £169 right down to £111.70.

As big ghd straightener fans here at IndyBest, we’ve reviewed this particular pair too. Read on for the full sale and straightener spec lowdown.

Ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners: Was £169, now, £111.70, Amazon.co.uk

There’s now a third off ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners, which we know makes a big difference when it comes to shopping a pricier purchase.

The coded electric styler has two heat sensors and a maximum temperature setting of 185 degrees celsius. Warming up in 25 seconds, the tool comes complete with a handy automatic sleep mode which turns off if it hasn’t been used after 30 minutes. This safety switch-off provides peace of mind if you’re rushing to get out the door, or like us, are often guilty of forgetting to turn your hair tool off.

We named this model best for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners guide, where our reviewer praised the tool as a “versatile option” delivering “a straight and glossy finish in minutes”. They added, “Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

It’s also worth knowing that when compared with the ghd original styler (was £109, now £80.99, Amazon.co.uk ), our tester reckoned the gold style straighteners create a “smoother, sleeker finish.”

As the brand name and our reviewer can testify, these straighteners will help you have a good hair day and the purse-friendly price is great news for your bank account too.

