ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn breaks down during Comic Com event after fan expresses gratitude

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqA5n_0ge1M1Ot00

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn broke down on stage during the London Film and Comic Con on Sunday (10 July) after a fan thanked him for “being so nice.”

The British actor became emotional as a fan expressed her gratitude for his kindness and for his character Eddie Munson being “the outsider”.

"We’ve all connected with Eddie for one reason or another," she said.

While wiping his tears with his elbow, he joked to the fan: "Why did you do that?”

The 29-year-old stars as rebellious Eddie Munson in Stranger Things’ fourth season.

Comments / 1

Related
POPSUGAR

Is Joseph Quinn in a Relationship? The Question Everyone (Including Doja Cat) Is Asking

Over the years, "Stranger Things" has introduced us to many brilliant actors who make up the ever-expanding ensemble cast of iconic characters. In the supersize fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi phenomenon, which sees Jamie Campbell Bower's supervillain, Vecna, terrorizing residents of Hawkins, one brand-new character, in particular, manages to shine, and that's none other than the Metallica-loving Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand after season 4 criticism

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#British#Stranger Things
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy