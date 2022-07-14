ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Darwin Nunez gives Jurgen Klopp the full package in Liverpool’s new era of unpredictability

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfUyh_0ge1Lzs500

Jurgen Klopp watched Darwin Nunez scoring home and away against Liverpool last season and liked when he saw. When he looked him in the eye, he liked it even more. The Uruguayan could become Liverpool’s record signing. He already feels a typical one, with many of the hallmarks of a normal Klopp deal: sealed quickly and early in a window, often to the frustration of a rival suitor – Manchester United in this case – and with the sense the player has a marked preference for Anfield.

“His determination to join us was obvious,” Klopp said. “That was really cool to see. That is the first thing you need to know. Obviously, he was our first choice and I prefer us being his first choice as well and that was exactly what was clear and I really like that.”

To be a true Klopp signing, of course, Nunez has to succeed. Liverpool have boasted a very high strike rate in the transfer market in recent years; Nunez’s predecessor, Sadio Mane, set the ball rolling in that respect. Klopp’s explanation for their excellence was that their purchasing is targeted. It is not scattergun spending, not influenced by the sight of an auction. Liverpool have tended to eschew established superstars. Sometimes theirs are not the popular choices. Albeit unintentionally, Klopp’s words served as an indictment of United.

“We know exactly what we need and exactly what we want, we don’t shoot [for] a player out there and go for [him] just because other teams want him,” he said. “We have our clear ideas.” The Porto alumni on Klopp’s coaching staff, Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos watched Nunez’s every game but his performances for Benfica against Liverpool in the Champions League were catalytic displays that lent clarity of thought. “We have to intensify our efforts,” Klopp realised.

“In the last few years you have to say more often than not we got the player we wanted and that’s the truth as well. They were not always first picks or choices [for everyone else] and sometimes [people] say: ‘Why him?’ I think with Darwin it was kind of clear and everyone agrees he is a pretty good striker but it’s just how we do it. We don’t go for the fancy stuff. We want to go for the right stuff for us because of one part of the quality and the other is character.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ep9NW_0ge1Lzs500

Klopp’s definition of character was instructive: it entails fervent pressing and a willingness to buy into a collective work ethic. If there are certain high-profile forwards who would not qualify, Nunez does. “The character has to fit our way of playing,” the German explained. “For offensive players, it’s pretty cool if you win the ball back up high and you don’t have to run back 80 yards and try to catch the ball and then 80 yards in the other direction.”

Nunez arrives with certain common denominators with the departed Mane. Yet if they can operate in similar areas, it is from a different starting point. “He’s a No. 9 who can play on the wing,” Klopp said. “If you compare with Sadio, he was a winger who could play in the No. 9 [role], since last year, so that’s the difference.”

It makes Nunez less a plug-and-play replacement than part of the evolution of Klopp’s attack. The manager is savouring a new era of unpredictability, along with an early-season opportunity to sow confusion in the minds of opponents who are unsure which three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Nunez will start.

The message is that no one is guaranteed a place. “It will be really interesting,” Klopp said. “We had two or three or four years where it was always clear before the pre-season we start up front with Sadio, Bobby and Mo. Now the door is open for pretty much everybody. That will make us completely difficult to analyse. That is what we have to use.”

Liverpool’s last arrival from Portugal slotted in slickly. Diaz’s immediate impact prompts hopes Nunez will have a similar start. The key, Klopp thinks, is continuity in terms of his role. “The reason with Luis, the way he played at Porto was the way we wanted him to play here so it was not that we give him the script book and said: ‘Have a look at that.’ We just let him play and then just adjust here and there a little bit,” Klopp said.

“That is pretty much how it is with Darwin. We don’t want to change Darwin in a week or two or three. Do I want that Darwin plays like Bobby Firmino in the same position? No, not at all. It makes no sense. We are talking about a false nine and a No. 9.”

Firmino remains the false nine, but Liverpool have had a tendency to unearth the genuine article in the transfer market. Following in Mane’s footsteps and a tradition of fine signings, Nunez has looked Klopp in the eye. Now he has to look a Klopp player.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo and determined to restore Manchester United to glory – success the Glazer family have told the new manager they want and expect.The nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired have featured more downs than ups at Old Trafford, where the Dutchman has become the sixth manager to take the hotseat since the Scot retired as champion.United have not launched a sustained Premier League title bid since then and former Ajax boss Ten Hag is relishing the challenge of getting the 20-time champions fighting for major honours again.“Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Frenkie de Jong the €17million from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over his potential move to Manchester United.The Independent has been told that the Catalan club have continued to try and lean on the emotional aspect of the situation in talks, and what would represent "the good of the club". De Jong has understandably remained resolute in his stance, and is insisting he will stay.Manchester United have agreed the broad outline of a deal with Barcelona, with the English club even committing to pay €10m more of the total fee...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had a ‘toxic’ relationship as teammates at Toro Rosso

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy