ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Further arrests over abuse sent to Labour’s Angela Rayner

By Margaret Davis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS3ay_0ge1LuSS00

Two more people have been arrested over abuse sent to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

A 65-year-old man from Surrey and a 37-year-old man from Kent are accused of malicious communications over an email sent to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP on May 2 this year.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said both men have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The latest arrests take the total number of people detained under so-called Operation Octant, the investigation into abuse and threats aimed at Ms Rayner, to eight.

GMP won’t tolerate abuse, and that includes online abuse in its many forms – text, email or social media

DS Christopher Dean, Greater Manchester Police

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean, from GMP, said: “GMP won’t tolerate abuse, and that includes online abuse in its many forms – text, email or social media – and we will always investigate thoroughly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“If anyone has been the victim of abuse – whether physical or online – then they should call police and one of our specially-trained officers will be on hand.”

Anyone with information about similar incidents can contact police on 0161 856 9262, via 101, or the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man strangles, boils wife in cauldron in front of children in Karachi, police say

A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.The killing came to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager died from hypothermia, inquest jury concludes

Missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland died from hypothermia after running away from her home while suffering from a mental health crisis, an inquest jury has concluded.The teenager, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the 19-year-old, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue and members of the public.Her body was found by police search teams on November 18 in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path.A post-mortem examination found Miss...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Life for mother who murdered toddler on day of family court hearing

A mother who murdered her toddler on the day his father was applying to the Family Court to have more contact has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years.Carol Hodgson, 40, used a plastic bag to smother two-year-old Daniel Hodgson Green at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, and then tried to kill herself, leaving notes for her family.The boy’s heartbroken father Stefan Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
The Independent

Teenager dies after being stabbed in neck as he sat in parked car

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death while sitting in a parked car in Lewisham. The Metropolitan Police was called shortly before 4.50am on Saturday after the victim arrived at a south London hospital with stab wounds to his neck.The teenager later died at hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.Detectives believe he was stabbed while sat in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park at about 4.40am. A crime scene remains in place as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made. The Met is appealing to anyone that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Ashton Under Lyne#Gmp#Violent Crime#Labour
The Independent

Uvalde city police chief sent on leave after damning report finds 400 officers stalled for 77 minutes

Authorities in Uvalde have placed the city’s acting police chief on administrative leave after a report on the 24 May shooting inside Robb Elementary School, which left 21 dead and dozens injured, showed that the law enforcement’s approach to the incident was “lackadaisical”.Almost 400 officers stood by for 77 minutes while the gunman murdered 19 innocent students and two teachers. The damning report has led to an outpouring of reactions, with many seeking reforms and accountability.Mayor Don McLaughlin said they have decided to release all footage from the police officers’ body cameras, adding that it had been held back...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy