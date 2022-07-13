‘Shut up or get out’: Hoyle throws Scottish MPs out of Commons for independence protest

House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle told MPs to “shut up or get out” as he tried to control those inside the chamber at the beginning of a rowdy PMQs .

Sir Lindsay then ordered Alba MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey to leave the Commons chamber after they launched a protest.

“Shut up a minute,” he shouted, at the beginning of the session.

“I say to the honourable gentleman, I will not tolerate such behaviour. If you want to go out, go out now, but if you stand up again I will order you out.”

Sign up for our newsletters .