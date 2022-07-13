ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: Paige’s family says ‘she has no obligation to follow’ Jacques after shock exit

By Tom Murray
 4 days ago

Paige’s family urged Love Island viewers to “be kind” following Jacques’ shocking decision to leave the dating show in Tuesday’s (12 June) episode.

Paige was in a couple with Jacques, but the rugby player from Barrow-in-Furness lost his cool after returning contestant Adam Collard made comments about his maturity.

Following Jacques’ departure, Paige’s family posted a note from her social media accounts, writing: “Little note that #BeKind applies to Paige too.

“If she decides to leave the villa, that is her own decision, and she has no obligation to follow Jacques – this is her experience just as much as his.”

They continued: “There is only 2.5 weeks left of her once in a lifetime experience, let’s not see her come out to negativity.”

In Tuesday night’s episode, Jacques stormed over to Paige and Billy and told the Casa Amor import to “f*** off” in order to speak privately with Paige.

Though Jacques later apologised to Billy, Paige shared that he’d wasted an opportunity to show that he was working on his communication skills.

“I’m struggling here,” he explained, before telling Paige that she was “too good for him”.

Following his announcement that he would be leaving, Jacques claimed that he would wait for Paige “on the outside”.

Paige told the other female contestants: “I support what he's doing because I know he’s not being his best self. He does have the biggest heart in here. But this makes my life so much harder.”

Love Island returns nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub apart from Saturdays.

