ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Where do you want to start?’ – Roy Keane’s damning assessment of Man Utd before season has even started

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Do6DT_0ge1LQAm00

ROY KEANE doesn't believe Manchester United are ready to compete with bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for titles.

The Red Devils hero gave a brutal assessment of his former team before the new season has even started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chnjg_0ge1LQAm00
Roy Keane doesn't believe Man Utd are ready to challenge Liverpool or Man City yet Credit: Getty

Erik ten Hag has a huge task after United posted their lowest ever Premier League points tally last season - 35 off champions City.

And Keane doesn't believe the Red Devils are ready to reach the lofty heights of City and Liverpool just yet, but reckons it was a "good thing" so many players departed over the summer.

When asked about the upcoming season he told SkyBet, via MEN: "Where do you want to start?

"The manager will no doubt be given money to spend, the recruits, four or five experienced players have left the club but I think that was a good thing.

"But I still don’t see United competing with Liverpool and Man City, not just yet."

United released ELEVEN players at the end of June - including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

While Keane has praised United for shifting the dead wood, Tyrell Malacia remains the only arrival so far under Ten Hag.

Although his prediction that the new gaffer will be backed in the transfer window does appear to be coming true.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Red Devils are understood to be on the verge of completing a £46million deal to sign Lisandro Martinez after a breakthrough in negotiations with Ajax.

Christian Eriksen has also verbally agreed to join the club.

Elsewhere United and Barcelona have agreed a £56m fee for Frenkie de Jong.

But there is a major sticking point over backdated wages at Barcelona that is throwing a major spanner in the works.

Nevertheless United are reportedly hoping to get the deal over the line before the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Man Utd#Red Devils#United#Ajax#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
The US Sun

Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster to be left in South Korea and will not fly back with Tottenham squad amid Covid battle

YVES BISSOUMA and Fraser Forster will travel back separately from the rest of Tottenham’s touring party of South Korea following their positive Covid tests. The pair of summer signings have been isolating in Spurs’ team hotel in Seoul since Tuesday after returning positive PCR tests, which are required within three days of entering the country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
603K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy